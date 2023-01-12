ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Can You Guess What Dolly Parton Keeps Hidden Beneath Her Signature Blonde Wigs?

One of our favorite things about Dolly Parton is her candor, particularly when it comes to her beauty secrets. Now, after decades in the spotlight, the country legend is more forthcoming than ever about what it takes to maintain her signature, over-the-top appearance. Parton has always been open about her...
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."

