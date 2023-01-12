Read full article on original website
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead
Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Prepare to be mesmerized by ‘spellbinding’ mansion for sale in Canada. Take a look
“The house is a contemporary landmark, but it’s also very much a home,” the listing agent told Mansion Global
Passengers offered vouchers as compensation after a cruise turned into a 'trip from hell' when 'marine growth' was found on the vessel
Passengers were forced to stay on board the ship and miss several stops due to "marine growth" on the ship's hull.
Robbers pull off multimillion-dollar copper heist in Chilean port
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean authorities said on Wednesday they were investigating a violent heist in Chile’s main seaport where thieves stole several shipping containers filled with copper belonging to state-owned giant Codelco.
Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant
Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa. When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air
Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly swerved to hit as many people as possible. He then threw paper money into the air each time he hit a person, according to the footage.The incident, which took place during rush hour in the city of 19 million people, garnered immediate outrage online, according to the BBC. Various postings...
China: Huge fire rages at cobalt recycling factory in Taizhou
A massive fire broke out at a cobalt recycling factory in eastern China last Friday.Footage shows the inferno engulfing the GEM Co. Ltd plant in Taizhou City, Jiangsu province.Huge clouds of black smoke rose from the factory as firefighters tackled the blaze.The fire started at the plant’s raw material purification area, according to local officials.An investigation has also been opened into the cause of the blaze, and it has been confirmed there were no casualties in the accident.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fierce flames engulf road and cars after oil tanker explodes on China highwayWorkers making Covid test kits clash with police at factory in ChinaChina opens borders to quarantine-free travel for first time since March 2020
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Pilot Killed in Boarding Accident on the Humber
A marine pilot on the Humber Estuary was killed Sunday while boarding a merchant vessel, according to the UK Marine Pilots' Association. Francisco Galia, a longtime pilot for Associated British Ports, was boarding an inbound vessel off Spurn Point when he fell from the pilot ladder, one of his colleagues told the BBC.
9 Best Beach Towns in Mexico That Aren't Cancun: A Local's Guide
Are you itching for the perfect Mexican getaway, but without the crowds of Cancun? Mexican travel blogger extraordinaire Dani Ramos has spent a lifetime exploring her beautiful home and sharing it with others! Today she’s telling us all about the best beach towns in Mexico that aren’t Cancun.
Romanian authorities seize luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s house
Andrew Tate was taken into custody on December 29, and just two weeks after his initial arrest, Romanian authorities seized a few luxury vehicles from his apartment. The former kickboxer was charged with a variety of offenses The former kickboxer was charged with a variety of offenses, including rape, human trafficking, money laundering, and organized crime.
Millionaires can stay for free in US’s most expensive hotel room
Millionaires might not particularly need to bag a free bed for the night – but they can now stay for free at the most expensive hotel room in the US. As reported byTravel Noire, a night’s stay at Palms Casino Resort’s Empathy Suite in Las Vegas will set guests back a whopping $100,000 (which translates to around £82,300). But for those travellers who can present a credit card with a $1m credit limit, their trip will be complimentary. For British travellers, that equates to proving their agreed limit is around £824,000. Plus, an overnight stay also comes complete with $10,000...
Video: Explosion Breaks Chinese Tanker in Two
Chinese media is carrying a video of a search and rescue operation off the northern coast that is getting wide play on social media. The domestic tanker was torn apart by an explosion splitting the vessel in two just forward of the accommodation block. SAR officials are reporting that two crew members are missing but that 15 were successfully evacuated from the ship.
Andrew Tate – latest updates: Luxury cars seized from compound by Romanian authorities
Romanian authorities have seized luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s compound as part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking. Several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, on Saturday to be transported to a storage location.Earlier this week, prosecutors said they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.Anti-organised crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female...
This Bonkers ‘Floating’ Retreat in the UAE Lets You Camp Suspended Between Two Mountains
This insane elevated tent will let you experience camping from a whole new perspective. Set in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Floating Retreat by Ardh Architects will allow you to stay in a tent that’s suspended in mid-air. While that thought alone may cause your stomach to turn, the unique lodging stands to be an exhilarating opportunity to test your bravery and dangle over some awe-inducing views. The Dubai-based company is creating the campsite’s design in collaboration with Sharjah’s developmental leaders to promote environmental awareness. Sharjah is known as the third-most populous city in the UAE....
Video shows angry guest smashing sports car through hotel lobby
A disgruntled guest rammed his sports car through a Chinese hotel's doors and drove wildly around its lobby, leaving a trail of destruction after arguing with staff about his missing laptop.Several videos published on social media showed the white car smashing the glass doors of the central Shanghai hotel from their hinges, reversing and then bursting through into the lobby, knocking over anything in its path. A sign visible in one video shows the wild scene unfolded at the Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel Shanghai.The car, a convertible with its top up, then hurtled haphazardly around the entrance hall as bewildered...
This 51-Day Luxury Excursion on India’s Ganges Is Now the World’s Longest River Cruise
One luxury river cruise is making history on an all-new Indian voyage. On Friday, Antara Cruises launched its MV Ganga Vilas ship, a vessel set to travel 1,988 miles of waterways in India and Bangladesh. The journey spans 51 days, making it the world’s longest river cruise, according to organizers. While on the course, passengers will travel along the Ganges, India’s holiest river, as well as other waterways through five states in western India. The ship will also venture into the neighboring South Asian country of Bangladesh, visiting its national parks, UNESCO World Heritage sites and big cities. The MV Ganga...
Foreign Buyers Are Descending on Turkey’s Idyllic Coastal Town Kas
The seaside town of Kas in Turkey’s Antalya province has an alluring coastal location, romantic Mediterranean looks and a history dating back to the 6th century B.C. The serene resort town is set along a wide bay and the Çukurbag (or Kas) peninsula, facing turquoise waters and the small Greek island of Meis (or Kastellorizo). Its property market has two distinct parts: the old town and the peninsula. The former has a mix of traditional houses and apartments while the latter has luxury modern villas.
