Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers
State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products. Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations. Ahead of NRF 2023, the retail industry’s largest event, Google Cloud introduced...
Automat-IT Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services in Europe and Israel
Automat-IT announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), benefiting customers in Europe and Israel with cutting edge digital services. Automat-IT CEO, Ziv Kashtan, says the agreement will make it easier for customers to design and run digital services – from needs assessment through to moving...
Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico
The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
Astera Data Stack Emerged as a Winner in Big Innovation Awards 2023
Astera is pleased to announce that Astera Data Stack has won the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence. The unified, code-free data management platform was recognized as an innovative product because of its cost and time savings impact. The platform’s code-free interface saves developers time by eliminating the need to write complicated SQL scripts to create data processes.
Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers
Utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world’s largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners, will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.
How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to delete embarrassing autofill entries across multiple devices and operating systems to secure your privacy.
SCANOSS Announces Vulnerability Checking for SBOMs as a Free Service
SCANOSS has made a massive data contribution to the open source community that will allow anyone to check their software bill of materials (SBOM) against known vulnerabilities, freely, securely and anonymously. SCANOSS, a leading provider of software composition analysis (SCA) and Open Source Intelligence, has announced the release of CPE...
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
The Great Retail Race: New Research Reveals Expanding Disconnect Between Customer and Retailer Perceptions
With “rewarding loyalty” the top priority for consumers but not for retailers in 2023, new research from Emarsys solidifies the value of omnichannel in connecting with customers. Retailers and consumers are not aligned when it comes to preferences across the board – on everything from areas of improvement...
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
NashTech Makes Strategic Acquisition of North American Cloud and Data Solutions Provider, Knoldus
NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems.
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
Customer Onboarding Is Gaining Momentum as an Independent Function: 2023 Rocketlane Survey
The customer onboarding software vendor surveyed over 300 onboarding professionals to understand their challenges, goals, and trends they foresee in 2023. Collaborative customer onboarding platform Rocketlane released “The State of Customer Onboarding 2023,” a report based on a survey of customer onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Clari, Front, etc. The report reveals the top challenges for onboarding and implementation teams, and challenges in the onboarding process, such as the reliance on multiple tools, customer accountability, and project visibility. The report also highlights the reasons behind the various challenges and offers best practices to achieve the goals outlined in it.
Customer Success Leader Totango Names Alistair Rennie as CEO
-Former IBM Analytics GM brings long track record of growing enterprise technology businesses. -Company also appoints SaaS industry expert Vinod Hariharan as Chief Financial Officer. Totango, Inc., the industry’s only composable customer success platform that helps companies drive immediate value, announced the appointment of Alistair Rennie, former IBM Analytics GM,...
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon’s current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Nedap. the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.
SymphonyAI Appoints Paul Luongo as Chief Legal Officer
Silicon Valley expert completes executive team as the enterprise AI company continues rapid growth across vertical sectors. SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that Paul Luongo has joined the company as chief legal officer. Luongo will lead commercial contracting, intellectual property, privacy, employment...
B2B Best Practices for B2B Sales Account Executives
Let’s start by defining who is a sales account executive. This is one of the key roles for enterprises that want to create profit-building long-term customer relationships. Their chief responsibility is to nurture client relationships and offer a stunning end-to-end customer experience. A sales account executive supports and supervises current client accounts. In addition, they are also expected to sort out the administration and creative staff, contribute to endorsement campaigns and ascertain campaigns are completed within due budget and time.
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
