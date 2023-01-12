Read full article on original website
tctmd.com
Exercise Intensity, Not Volume, Linked to Atherosclerosis Progression in Men
For middle-aged and older men, new data suggest that it’s how hard they exercise, not how much, that may be contributing to the paradoxical increase in coronary atherosclerosis seen in athletes. Very-vigorous-intensity exercise, such as running, rowing, or water polo, was associated with increasing coronary artery calcium (CAC) during...
reviewofoptometry.com
Sedentary Lifestyle Increases DED Risk
Sufficient physical activity and minimal screen use seemed to weaken the association between sedentary behavior and DED observed in this study. Photo: Pam Theriot, OD. Click image to enlarge. Having an active lifestyle has been shown to reduce the risk of a host of health problems, one of which is...
ajmc.com
Symptoms That Contribute to SMA Disease Burden Clarified in New Study
Qualitative interviews conducted with caregivers of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) found that the symptoms with the greatest effect on disease burden were not always the most prevalent symptoms in patients. Children with a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) revealed the symptoms that heavily affect their disease burden...
ajmc.com
Stress Management Important for Mothers of Pediatric Patients With Atopic Dermatitis
The parents of pediatric patients who have atopic dermatitis experience stress just as their children do, and this study investigated how that stress manifests among the parents, comparing outcomes between mothers and fathers. Parents of children who have atopic dermatitis (AD), their mothers in particular, have been shown in a...
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
US births continue to decline as nearly half of women under 45 are childless: study
The number of births in the US has continued to decline — repeating a decades-long trend — as nearly half of American women under 45 are childless, according to a new study. About 52% of women between the ages of 15 to 44 gave birth between 2015 to 2019 — a drop from nearly 55% in the prior four-year period, according to the study published by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Tuesday. The number of biological fathers in the same age range also dipped. From 2015 to 2019, about 40% of men had fathered a child — compared to...
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
labroots.com
Why We Process Edibles Differently Than Smoked Cannabis
Whether you prefer to ingest THC by smoking cannabis or consuming edibles, you may experience your high differently. When users eat edibles, the effects take much longer to kick in – sometimes hours – but the high will be more intense than that of smoking cannabis, and last much longer. However, when you smoke weed, the high will take effect within minutes, also wearing off more quickly.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
hubpages.com
The Invisible Men: Examining the Impact of Gender Inequality on Men's Health and Well-being
Gender inequality is a complex issue affecting men and women in various ways. While many commonly perceive that women are disproportionately affected by gender inequality, it is essential to recognize that men also face societal expectations and stereotypes that limit their opportunities and experiences. This article will delve deeper into...
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
psychologytoday.com
Do Fertile Women Prefer More Masculine Men?
According to the “good genes ovulatory shift hypothesis”, women may prefer more masculine men when they are more fertile. Prior findings are mixed and may not be applicable to real life scenarios given the use of laboratory settings and artificial stimuli. New research assessed ovulatory shifts through speed-dating,...
MedicalXpress
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
MedicalXpress
From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed
Aging cannot be reversed, a common 'fact' that most people believe worldwide. However, a recent study by scientists at Boston Labs revealed that blind mice have had their eyesight and health restored. Through the research, the mice also developed healthier muscles and younger brains. In contrast, the study also showed that young mice aged prematurely with devastating health results.
