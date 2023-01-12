ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tctmd.com

Exercise Intensity, Not Volume, Linked to Atherosclerosis Progression in Men

For middle-aged and older men, new data suggest that it’s how hard they exercise, not how much, that may be contributing to the paradoxical increase in coronary atherosclerosis seen in athletes. Very-vigorous-intensity exercise, such as running, rowing, or water polo, was associated with increasing coronary artery calcium (CAC) during...
reviewofoptometry.com

Sedentary Lifestyle Increases DED Risk

Sufficient physical activity and minimal screen use seemed to weaken the association between sedentary behavior and DED observed in this study. Photo: Pam Theriot, OD. Click image to enlarge. Having an active lifestyle has been shown to reduce the risk of a host of health problems, one of which is...
ajmc.com

Symptoms That Contribute to SMA Disease Burden Clarified in New Study

Qualitative interviews conducted with caregivers of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) found that the symptoms with the greatest effect on disease burden were not always the most prevalent symptoms in patients. Children with a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) revealed the symptoms that heavily affect their disease burden...
ajmc.com

Stress Management Important for Mothers of Pediatric Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

The parents of pediatric patients who have atopic dermatitis experience stress just as their children do, and this study investigated how that stress manifests among the parents, comparing outcomes between mothers and fathers. Parents of children who have atopic dermatitis (AD), their mothers in particular, have been shown in a...
psychologytoday.com

Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety

Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
New York Post

US births continue to decline as nearly half of women under 45 are childless: study

The number of births in the US has continued to decline — repeating a decades-long trend — as nearly half of American women under 45 are childless, according to a new study. About 52% of women between the ages of 15 to 44 gave birth between 2015 to 2019 — a drop from nearly 55% in the prior four-year period, according to the study published by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Tuesday. The number of biological fathers in the same age range also dipped. From 2015 to 2019, about 40% of men had fathered a child — compared to...
labroots.com

Why We Process Edibles Differently Than Smoked Cannabis

Whether you prefer to ingest THC by smoking cannabis or consuming edibles, you may experience your high differently. When users eat edibles, the effects take much longer to kick in – sometimes hours – but the high will be more intense than that of smoking cannabis, and last much longer. However, when you smoke weed, the high will take effect within minutes, also wearing off more quickly.
hubpages.com

The Invisible Men: Examining the Impact of Gender Inequality on Men's Health and Well-being

Gender inequality is a complex issue affecting men and women in various ways. While many commonly perceive that women are disproportionately affected by gender inequality, it is essential to recognize that men also face societal expectations and stereotypes that limit their opportunities and experiences. This article will delve deeper into...
psychologytoday.com

Do Fertile Women Prefer More Masculine Men?

According to the “good genes ovulatory shift hypothesis”, women may prefer more masculine men when they are more fertile. Prior findings are mixed and may not be applicable to real life scenarios given the use of laboratory settings and artificial stimuli. New research assessed ovulatory shifts through speed-dating,...
MedicalXpress

Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs

Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
MedicalXpress

From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence

Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
psychologytoday.com

How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples

Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
Interesting Engineering

Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed

Aging cannot be reversed, a common 'fact' that most people believe worldwide. However, a recent study by scientists at Boston Labs revealed that blind mice have had their eyesight and health restored. Through the research, the mice also developed healthier muscles and younger brains. In contrast, the study also showed that young mice aged prematurely with devastating health results.

