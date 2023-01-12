Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Syracuse University Graduate Student Workers Looking To Unionize
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse University Graduate student workers are looking to unionize. They say they will move forward to form a union with SEIU Local 200United. Graduate student employees, who work in teaching, research and elsewhere, are forming their union to win higher stipends, better healthcare and benefits, and increased worker protections - specifically for international graduate student employees and graduate student employees of color.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County considers salary bump for planning director position
Members of the Cortland County Legislature’s Agriculture, Planning and Environmental Committee unanimously voted Thursday to recommend the currently vacant planning director position move to a new tier on the salary schedule. The new planning director would come with added responsibilities focused on economic development, as well as a salary...
Southside Community Center eyes kitchen expansion project with new funding
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Southside Community Center provides a plethora of essential afterschool and preteen programming to hundreds of families every week, plus monthly community meals, a food pantry and ready-to-take fresh, free meals for community members on the streets among other programming. They hope to expand that with a recently approved influx of funding that will help improve the center’s cooking area.
whcuradio.com
Upcoming snowmobile safety certification course in Cortland County
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A snowmobile safety course in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is offering the safety certification sponsored by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Youth between the ages of 10 and 13 may operate a snowmobile accompanied by a person who is 18 years and older if they have completed the course. Youth aged 14-17 may operate a snowmobile without supervision after finishing the course. The one-day certification happens February 11th at 8:00 a.m. at the Cortlandville Fire Station located at 999 Route 13 in Cortland. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Upcoming Broome County office closures
Tomorrow, January 14th, and Monday, January 16th, all Broome County DMV offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Syracuse judge strikes down NY vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — A state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse on Friday struck down a statewide mandate for medical staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Judge Gerard Neri ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state’s health department overstepped their authority by sidestepping the Legislature and making permanent the mandate meant to limit transmission of Covid in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
Protestors derail City Council meeting
City council attempted to hold its monthly meeting at City Hall, but protestors passionately intervened and pressured the council to turn the meeting solely into a public comment period.
Lawmakers look to drive out sticker shops
Some state lawmakers are looking to close a loophole in New York's recreational marijuana law that they say has allowed illegal so-called sticker shops to thrive
14850.com
South Aurora Street closed on Ithaca’s south hill due to structure fire
The Ithaca Fire Department says the 700 and 800 blocks of South Aurora Street, Route 96B on Ithaca’s South Hill, is closed Saturday morning due to a structure fire. According to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal, there’s a house fire in the 700 block, above Hillview Street.
whcuradio.com
Wegmans looks to fill hundreds of positions, will host virtual hiring event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular grocery chain is hosting a company-wide virtual mass-hiring event. Wegmans is looking to fill hundreds of hourly entry-level management positions. Immediately available roles include shift leaders, supervisors, and managers in departments throughout the store. Additionally, the company is recruiting part time and full-time customer service positions.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
WETM
Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
cnycentral.com
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
