Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
DWR issues citations during Cow Elk hunts
UTAH – As the Utah cow elk hunting season begins to wind down, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officers have had a long season enforcing rules and regulations implemented […]
utahstories.com
More than Ever Utah Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. We Ask, Why?
Baby Boomers to Baby Busters — More Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. From 2010 to 2020, Utah’s birth rate declined by almost 22 percent, a trend mirrored across the US during a decade marked by economic struggle and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research released...
utahstories.com
SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting
From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
basinnow.com
Avian Flu Confirmed In Uintah Basin; Do Not Pick Up Sick Or Dead Birds
The Uintah Basin has joined the list of counties in Utah where avian flu has been confirmed in wild birds. The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly referred to as avian flu, was confirmed in Utah in April 2022 and until recently cases had not shown up in northeastern Utah. That has now changed with Duchesne and Uintah County added to the list on Monday. Multiple cases were found this month, including an infected red-tailed hawk found in western Uintah County and several other dead birds with test results pending. In Duchesne County, cases include two separate incidents of a Canada goose found in a yard in Roosevelt, 6 Canada geese and 1 duck found near Roosevelt, a dead goose found in Myton, and other dead birds with test results pending. As of January 10th, a total of 102 birds and three red foxes have tested positive for avian influenza in 13 counties. Although the current strain of the avian flu presents a low risk to people, it has been confirmed in at least one person in Colorado during this most recent outbreak. If you are going on any waterfowl hunts this hunting season: Do not harvest, handle or eat any animal that appears sick; Field dress game animals in a well-ventilated area or outdoors; Avoid direct contact with the intestines; And wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning birds. DWR Veterinarian Ginger Strout says that anyone who finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds or any individual dead scavengers or raptors to report it to the DWR office. Make sure you don’t touch the birds or pick them up.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 13, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
kslnewsradio.com
‘On my watch we are not allowing the lake to go dry,’ Utah’s governor says of Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY –Governor Spencer Cox said he will not let the Great Salt Lake go dry, pledging new measures to prop it up. “I’m telling people: On my watch we are not allowing the lake to go dry. We will do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said Wednesday in an interview with FOX 13 News about his priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Thousands of white polka dots peppered the Whittier Elementary School playground on Wednesday morning.
Best Italian restaurants to try in Utah
Where to get Italian food in Utah. Best Italian food in Utah. Best pizza in Utah. Best pasta in Utah. Best pizza in Salt Lake City. Best Italian food in Salt Lake City. Where to eat in Utah. Where to eat in Salt Lake City.
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
kjzz.com
Utah's snowpack at 189% of normal, but Gov. Cox isn't celebrating yet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is sitting strong when it comes to snow. According to the USDA Snow Survey, as of Thursday morning, statewide snowpack was at 189 percent of normal for this time of year. But Gov. Spencer Cox said it's not time to celebrate yet. “We’ve...
kslnewsradio.com
New tech aims to provide oxygen if trapped in an avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY — A beacon, a shovel and a probe are decidedly not new tech in the field of avalanche safety. These are the tried and true staples for those above and below the snow. But outdoor recreation companies continue to innovate in this field, and one company...
What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance
What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
ksl.com
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers' way
SALT LAKE CITY — As one of the nation's most rapidly growing states, Utah is grappling with a severe housing shortage — but also growing pains that feed public frustration, often leading to city council meetings packed with neighbors up in arms over the latest proposed subdivision. Meanwhile,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
Comments / 0