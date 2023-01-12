MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our mainly gray stretch of weather looks to continue into much of this weekend, but at least it’ll be dry and temperatures will stay mild. We could see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, but I think the day will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to lower 30s. Winds pick up out of the south on Sunday, helping to boost our temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll likely see a few more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon.

