Tearful Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is 'really f--king hard'

Kim Kardashian opened up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker on her 17th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The social media influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife Kardashians reality star Kourtney Kardashian showered the teen with love. The Hulu star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
North West posts HILARIOUS video of her hair getting styled and fun clips with famous mom

North West posted a hilarious TikTok on Monday, documenting the long process of getting her hair done as she made a series of goofy faces. The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West42 – who reportedly have strict rules for the pre-teen influencer and her TikTok account – gave her 12 million followers an inside look at getting her lustrous hair braided.
Bella Hadid debuts new honey blonde hair transformation

Bella Hadid is officially in her blonde era. But do blondes have more fun? We'll have to wait and see!. The supermodel surprised her fans on Dec. 18, unveiling a drastic hair transformation on Instagram. Instead of waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style of dark brunette strands, Bella showcased her new honey-blonde look.
Bella Thorne dons red and white dress while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London

Bella Thorne got into the Christmas spirit by donning a puff-sleeved red-and-white dress in an Instagram slideshow she captioned: 'I'm coming for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!'. The 25-year-old former child star - who boasts 52.9M social media followers - paired her plunging silk-and-lace gown with purple sparkly Fendi platform heels. Bella (born Anabella) was already "obsessed" with her brand new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.
H&M pulls Justin Bieber collection after singer slams merchandise

The Justin Bieber H&M line was not here to stay. Two days after the Peaches singer urged fans not to purchase the merchandise from H&M that he says was made without his "permission and approval," the retailer has pulled the collection and issued its own statement about the controversy. "H&M...
Spice Girl OG Mel B's daughter recreated Scary Spice's iconic looks

Two become one as Phoenix Chi Gulzar perfectly channeled her mom, Spice Girls member Mel B. The 23-year-old proved it's fun to never give up on the good times by sharing several nostalgic-inducing TikToks of herself dressing up as Scary Spice and recreating three of her mom's iconic fashion moments from the '90s.
Britney Spears dances with husband Sam Asghari to 'island music'

Asghari, 28 - who defended his wife's social media activity last week - captioned the clip, "Island music." In it, he and the Grammy-winning singer, 41, were seen romantically dancing to a percussion beat with a tropical locale in the backdrop. The ...Baby One More Time artist appeared to be...
RHOSLC's Heather Gay shares new insight into what caused her mysterious black eye

Heather Gay revealed new details about who caused her black eye on the Dec. 21 episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
Outer Banks gets a season three premiere date from Netflix

The wait is finally over! Netflix announced, on Tuesday, that its smash hit drama series Outer Banks is returning for season 3 on February 23, 2023. Taking to social media, the streaming giant posted a reel with a montage of new stills from the forthcoming chapter of the popular show. Set in North Carolina, the series hones in on a group of teenage friends called the Pogues, following them as they come of age.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White unite their families on Mexican getaway

Shaun White carved out some time to spend with girlfriend Nina Dobrev and both of their families. The retired Olympic snowboarder, 36, and The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, took time over the holidays for a getaway to Mexico with both of their families including Nina's mom Michaela Dobrev, Shaun's parents Roger White and Cathy White, his siblings Jesse White and Kari White Bodman and his sister-in-law Dominique White and brother-in-law Ryan Bodman.
