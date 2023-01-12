Read full article on original website
Nicola Peltz reacts to mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's birthday message after feud rumors
After Victoria Beckham posted a sweet birthday tribute to Nicola Peltz, who is married to her David Beckham’s son Brooklyn, the actress shared her appreciation. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham ," Victoria captioned the Jan. 9 post. "Hope you have a lovely day!!! X" Check out the post below!. Nicola sent...
Tearful Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is 'really f--king hard'
Kim Kardashian opened up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker on her 17th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The social media influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife Kardashians reality star Kourtney Kardashian showered the teen with love. The Hulu star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
Kylie Jenner's former friend Jordyn Woods announces she is launching her own brand
Jordyn Woods announced on Tuesday that she is launching her very own brand. The 25-year-old former friend of Kylie Jenner shared the news on Instagram as she presented images of the models she was scouting for the campaign. "Excited for this journey," wrote the beauty in her caption as she...
North West posts HILARIOUS video of her hair getting styled and fun clips with famous mom
North West posted a hilarious TikTok on Monday, documenting the long process of getting her hair done as she made a series of goofy faces. The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West42 – who reportedly have strict rules for the pre-teen influencer and her TikTok account – gave her 12 million followers an inside look at getting her lustrous hair braided.
Bella Hadid debuts new honey blonde hair transformation
Bella Hadid is officially in her blonde era. But do blondes have more fun? We'll have to wait and see!. The supermodel surprised her fans on Dec. 18, unveiling a drastic hair transformation on Instagram. Instead of waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style of dark brunette strands, Bella showcased her new honey-blonde look.
Tory Lanez's fans launch petition urging an appeal for the rapper after shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez's fans have echoed some of his father's conspiracy theories in a new petition calling for an appeal for the convicted felon. In the petition, shared online over the weekend, the writers cast aspersions on the integrity of both the jury and prosecutors, while claiming that Lanez's victim Megan Thee Stallion, 27, lied on the stand.
Bella Thorne dons red and white dress while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London
Bella Thorne got into the Christmas spirit by donning a puff-sleeved red-and-white dress in an Instagram slideshow she captioned: 'I'm coming for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!'. The 25-year-old former child star - who boasts 52.9M social media followers - paired her plunging silk-and-lace gown with purple sparkly Fendi platform heels. Bella (born Anabella) was already "obsessed" with her brand new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.
H&M pulls Justin Bieber collection after singer slams merchandise
The Justin Bieber H&M line was not here to stay. Two days after the Peaches singer urged fans not to purchase the merchandise from H&M that he says was made without his "permission and approval," the retailer has pulled the collection and issued its own statement about the controversy. "H&M...
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber keep cozy during their latest outing in Los Angeles
Lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are keeping things cozy this festive season!. Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles. Kaia and Austin kept their...
Spice Girl OG Mel B's daughter recreated Scary Spice's iconic looks
Two become one as Phoenix Chi Gulzar perfectly channeled her mom, Spice Girls member Mel B. The 23-year-old proved it's fun to never give up on the good times by sharing several nostalgic-inducing TikToks of herself dressing up as Scary Spice and recreating three of her mom's iconic fashion moments from the '90s.
Britney Spears dances with husband Sam Asghari to 'island music'
Asghari, 28 - who defended his wife's social media activity last week - captioned the clip, "Island music." In it, he and the Grammy-winning singer, 41, were seen romantically dancing to a percussion beat with a tropical locale in the backdrop. The ...Baby One More Time artist appeared to be...
RHOSLC's Heather Gay shares new insight into what caused her mysterious black eye
Heather Gay revealed new details about who caused her black eye on the Dec. 21 episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
Adele sings Happy Birthday to boyfriend Rich Paul on stage at Las Vegas residency
Adele helped her boyfriend Rich Paul celebrate 41. The Someone Like You singer sang Happy Birthday to her boyfriend of a year and a half during her Dec. 16 Las Vegas residency concert at Caesar's Palace. In a video, the Hello singer, 34, said, "It's my boyfriend's birthday today, and...
Drake shows off 42 diamonds necklace representing all the 'engagement rings' for the times he almost proposed
Drake took to Instagram on Saturday night to share new snaps of his impressive diamond necklace. The God's Plan rapper, 36, showed off the impressive jewelry piece that features 42 diamonds to represent "engagement rings" for "all the times he thought about it but never did it." The Canadian crooner...
Diddy poses with his children in matching Christmas pyjamas for holiday snap
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 53, gathered together with the six youngest of his seven children for a heartwarming set of Instagram snaps on Christmas Day. In one of the pictures, he cradled his newborn daughter Love, whose arrival he announced this month but whom TMZ reports was born in October. His...
Madonna hosts huge dance party for her children to ring in the New Year in Malawi
Madonna rang in the new year with an evening of dancing on Saturday night at her party in Malawi. The 64-year-old Like A Virgin singer posted a clip that showed quite a few of her guests cutting a rug. Her clip began with a close-up on her face as she...
Outer Banks gets a season three premiere date from Netflix
The wait is finally over! Netflix announced, on Tuesday, that its smash hit drama series Outer Banks is returning for season 3 on February 23, 2023. Taking to social media, the streaming giant posted a reel with a montage of new stills from the forthcoming chapter of the popular show. Set in North Carolina, the series hones in on a group of teenage friends called the Pogues, following them as they come of age.
Finneas addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Finneas just wants to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White unite their families on Mexican getaway
Shaun White carved out some time to spend with girlfriend Nina Dobrev and both of their families. The retired Olympic snowboarder, 36, and The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, took time over the holidays for a getaway to Mexico with both of their families including Nina's mom Michaela Dobrev, Shaun's parents Roger White and Cathy White, his siblings Jesse White and Kari White Bodman and his sister-in-law Dominique White and brother-in-law Ryan Bodman.
