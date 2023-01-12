Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Ready-to-Eat Meals: A Health & Wellness Solution for busy peopleBig News NowCentereach, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Related
Around Town: January 15
The Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 of the Riverhead Fire Department recently held their elections for new officers for the 2023 year and they are as follows: Captain Robert Doyle, First Lieutenant Dave White, Second Lieutenant Phil Zizzo, Secretary Paul Sparrow, Assistant Secretary Ute Diem, Treasurer Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Joe Goetz, Sr. Many thanks to Ex Captain Ed Aube and past Secretary Jeff McCarthy for their time and dedication to the company and the company wish them well in their next endeavors.
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
Narcan training in Riverhead set for Jan. 18
Learn how to administer the opioid reversal drug Naloxone on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo in Riverhead at a training event hosted by Assembly Member Jodi Giglio in partnership with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and Errol Toulon. “Long Islanders, and all...
Edward Truskoski, 70
Edward Truskoski of Flanders, formerly of Riverhead, died on Jan. 8, 2023 at home. He was 70 years old. He was born on Oct. 17, 1952 in Riverhead to Helen (Kosciuszko) and Edward Truskoski. He graduated from high school. He worked as a union carpenter. He is survived by his...
This is Riverhead’s last chance to get it right
Over the course of the last four decades, and as a homeowner and taxpayer in Riverhead town for 15 years, I have watched with frequent sadness and sometimes outright despair, as Riverhead Town has consistently failed to recognize the consequences and direct public costs of overdevelopment. To be sure, the...
Riverhead Town completes purchase of Second Street property from Peconic Bay Medical Center
The Town of Riverhead today closed on the purchase of the West Second Street site that will be the new Town Hall, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced this afternoon. The closing on the $20 million deal took place in the supervisor’s office. “This Town purchase will allow for the much-needed...
Southold versus Riverhead: a tale of two towns
Southold Supervisor Scott Russell is spot-on with his analysis of how his town should proceed to adopt a code regulating battery energy storage systems — including implementing a moratorium while the necessary planning and zoning work is done. Russell’s well-reasoned, comprehensive press release details the planning that must be...
Planning Board sets Feb. 2 public hearing on Riverhead Ciderhouse proposed expansion
Riverhead Ciderhouse is back before the Planning Board, seeking to legalize already-built expansions to its tasting room and outdoor patio on the seven-acre site at the corner of Sound and Osborn avenues in Baiting Hollow. The Planning Board last week scheduled a public hearing on the new site plan application...
Dorothea F. Dabney, 99
Dorothea F. Dabney of Southampton, formerly of Riverhead, died on Jan. 11, 2023 at the Hamptons Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Southampton. She was 99 years old. She was born on Jan. 6, 1924 in Riverhead to Clifford and Josephine (Brown) Corwin. She worked as a house keeper at the Riverhead Motel. Her hobbies included crocheting and puzzles.
Hochul: Full funding for public school foundation aid is a budget priority this year
Fully funding foundation aid for school districts around New York State will be a budget priority this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in her State of the State address today. Foundation aid helps fund school districts based on need, community wealth and regional cost differences. The Riverhead Central School District received $56.3 million in state and foundation aid for this school year — a 16.3% increase from the previous school year’s aid. State aid makes up roughly a third of the district’s overall budget.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
'Haunted' Hamburger Joint In Long Island Serves Up Food and Frights
Like the Ministry song goes, "Every day is Halloween."
Louis Sapienza, 70
Louis Sapienza of East Hampton, formerly of South Jamesport, died on Jan. 8, 2023. He was 70 years old. He graduated from Riverhead High School. He was the owner of East Hampton Masonry Supply. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home in...
Charles Saperstein, 60
Charles Saperstein of Wading River died on Jan. 10, 2023. He was 60 years old. He was born on June 5, 1962 to Shirley (Gerber) and Harold Saperstein. He graduated from Riverhead High School and went on to study electrical engineering and received a degree in computer sciences. He did...
With MLK National Day of Service coming up, Riverhead nonprofits in need of volunteers to gather at library Saturday afternoon
With Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service coming up Jan. 16, the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force is hosting a Community Service Expo Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Riverhead Free Library. A variety of local nonprofit organizations in need of volunteers will be on hand to discuss...
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
Suffolk judge rules in favor of Oak Hills community in ‘private roads’ dispute with Riverhead Town
A dispute over the maintenance, repair and plowing of roads in the Baiting Hollow community of Oak Hills may finally be over. In a decision filed yesterday, a State Supreme Court judge for Suffolk County ruled that roads in the Oak Hills community were made public highways by Town Board resolution in 2015, and that obligates the town highway superintendent to provide services due all public highways as required by State Highway Law.
Norma ‘Polly’ Sammis Wells, 101
Norma “Polly” Sammis Wells died on Jan. 4, 2023 at Peconic Landing in Greenport. She was 101 years old. She was born on Sept. 19, 1921 in Greenport to Ralph and Ethel Sammis. She attended Cortland State College for elementary education. She worked as a homemaker and then as a teacher at Aquebogue Elementary School. She also helped operate Vail Brothers in Peconic with her husband.
Nassau student, 17, critically injured in crash: police
A 17-year-old Nassau student riding a skateboard was critically injured after being struck by an SUV in Hicksville after school Thursday, police said.
LI'S MAJOR CRIMES SPIKE: 41% in Nassau, 15% in Suffolk in 1 year
Long Island saw a spike in major crimes last year compared to 2021 despite a decline in violent crime, according to new crime statistics and the counties’ top cops.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0