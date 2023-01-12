ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

2 charged in Iowa day care theft

STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
STUART, IA
iheart.com

Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel

AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

DMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in city's 3rd homicide of 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late night stabbing that police are calling Des Moines' third homicide of 2023. According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 charged after harassment of elderly couple

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made two arrests in connection to a case of ongoing harassment of an elderly couple. Police say the couple was harassed on more than one occasion during late-night hours. Fireworks were launched at their home resulting in over $1,000 in damages, police reported.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny father avoids jail for daughter’s shooting death

ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny father whose four-year-old daughter accidentally killed herself with his handgun won’t spend any more time in jail after pleading guilty to his role in her death. On Thursday a Polk County judge entered a deferred judgement against Akeem Holmes, sentencing him to five years of probation. Holmes had faced up […]
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home

ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Spree of criminal mischief damages 16 vehicles around Perry

Sixteen vehicles had their windows shot out around Perry between about 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday. “We have received multiple reports of vehicle windows being damaged since last night,” Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said Thursday afternoon. “If you have discovered damage to your vehicle and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 515-465-4636 to make a report.”
PERRY, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy