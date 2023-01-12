Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
Ames police: 1 arrested for attempted murder in shooting that injured 2 Saturday
AMES, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized and one is arrested following a shooting Saturday at an Ames hotel, according to a police press release. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Quality Inn & Suites on E. 13th Street in Ames around 11:30 a.m. Two victims...
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
DMPD: Suspect arrested in connection to city's second homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect has been arrested in connection to Des Moines' second homicide of 2023, according to Des Moines police. 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding and in cardiac arrest...
KBOE Radio
KNOXVILLE POLICE RESPONDS TO ONLINE THREATS AGAINST KCSD, MARION COUNTY COURTHOUSE
KNOXVILLE — Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the FBI made Knoxville Police Officers aware of online threats of violence made to Knoxville Community Schools, Marion County Courthouse, unnamed institutions within Knoxville, as well as named and unnamed persons within our community. Through a thorough investigation...
A Woman at Iowa Funeral Home Thought to Be Dead, Now is Not
When someone is taken to a funeral home deceased, you expect that's the end of the story. However, in this case, it is only the beginning. There is a report out of Iowa where a woman was taken to a funeral home believed to be dead. Now, it's believed that she's very much alive.
DMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in city's 3rd homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late night stabbing that police are calling Des Moines' third homicide of 2023. According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.
KCCI.com
2 charged after harassment of elderly couple
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made two arrests in connection to a case of ongoing harassment of an elderly couple. Police say the couple was harassed on more than one occasion during late-night hours. Fireworks were launched at their home resulting in over $1,000 in damages, police reported.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
Ankeny father avoids jail for daughter’s shooting death
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny father whose four-year-old daughter accidentally killed herself with his handgun won’t spend any more time in jail after pleading guilty to his role in her death. On Thursday a Polk County judge entered a deferred judgement against Akeem Holmes, sentencing him to five years of probation. Holmes had faced up […]
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
KCCI.com
Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home
ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
iheart.com
Des Moines resident faces First Degree Murder charge after hotel shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 50-year-old Des Moines resident is charged with First Degree Murder after a 45-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds at a Motel 6 on Fleur Drive. Police say Surfun Julise Boens shot the man Friday, January 13th around 4:00 a.m. They say Boens and...
KCCI.com
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Des Moines hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a man at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport as a homicide. Emergency crews responded to 4817 Fleur Drive around 4:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person bleeding and in cardiac arrest, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des […]
KCCI.com
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
theperrynews.com
Spree of criminal mischief damages 16 vehicles around Perry
Sixteen vehicles had their windows shot out around Perry between about 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday. “We have received multiple reports of vehicle windows being damaged since last night,” Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said Thursday afternoon. “If you have discovered damage to your vehicle and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 515-465-4636 to make a report.”
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0