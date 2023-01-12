ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

John Adams high school closes again after student's fatal shooting

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
For the second day in a row, classes are canceled at the John Adams College and Career Academy high school in Cleveland; the school is closed Thursday due to staff absences, according to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

There will be no remote learning at the school Thursday, which is being declared a calamity day by the district.

The school was closed Wednesday, and grief counselors were made available to staff and students after 18-year-old Pierre McCoy was shot and killed at the bus stop near the school just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter, who was reportedly clad in all black and was wearing a ski mask when he walked directly up to the victim and shot him multiple times in the head and chest.

Cleveland.com

Officials identify three people shot to death in domestic violence incident in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials have identified the three people who were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident Friday night in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Miguel Gonzalez, 69, of Cleveland; Angelic Gonzalez, 34, of Cleveland; and Jayden Baez, 16, of Cleveland. The 8-year-old girl and 48-year-old man sent to MetroHealth for their gunshots remain in the hospital in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Parma police: 15-year-old arrested after firing gun during robbery attempt; nearby elementary school briefly placed on lockdown

PARMA, Ohio — Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody following an alleged robbery attempt that caused a Parma elementary school to be briefly placed on lockdown. Officials say the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Broadview Road, where "a sale/purchase of Apple Airpods was supposed to take place." Before that could happen, the suspect apparently pulled out a gun before getting out of the victim's car, and as the driver tried to flee the suspect fired a gunshot at him.
PARMA, OH
CBS News

3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody

Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police recover stolen truck and investigate assault at retirement home: Chagrin Falls police blotter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Charges are pending a police investigation into a 4:53 p.m. Jan. 5 incident. Police responded to the scene where a man aggressively threw an elderly female to the ground resulting in her being transported to the hospital with injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital after EMS checked him.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
CLEVELAND, OH
