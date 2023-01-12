Read full article on original website
WJCL
Showers and a few storms expected tonight then a big cool down
After a day of mostly sunny skies, a cold front will begin to arrive inland after 9:00 pm tonight. This cold front has produced multiple tornadoes across Georgia and Alabama, but is expected to weaken before arrival for our area. Inland areas could see wind gust up to 45 mph...
atlantanewsfirst.com
North Georgia wakes up to much colder temps on Friday, rain possible next week
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a very warm and active weather day on Thursday, it’s cold again in North Georgia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the North Georgia mountains from 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of upwards of 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations of the mountains.
Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight
On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
Severe weather, tornadoes hitting Alabama; Here’s the latest on the damage
A line of severe weather was ripping across the state of Alabama on Thursday morning leaving downed trees, flipped 18-wheelers and roof damage in its wake. Several areas of the state were under tornado watches and warning Thursday. With the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office urging those in the path...
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Weather Watch: Wind Advisory, severe weather alert issued for North Georgia
(Forsyth County, GA) Ahead of the line of storms expected to hit Forsyth County and other parts of north and central Georgia, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for Thursday, January 12. The area is now also under an "Enhanced" Level 3 risk of severe storms.
Kemp: Severe Georgia weather kills 2, including 5-year-old
The governor said the deaths include a 5-year-old killed by a falling tree and a Georgia Department of Transportation employee who was responding to the storm.
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning
The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
Cordele Dispatch
Minor damage from storms in area
Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
'Band Of Storms' Threaten Multiple Georgia Counties
Here's when and where they will occur.
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
WSFA
Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’
ATLANTA (WXIA) - A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was killed this week while helping to clear storm debris. Sean Kornacki, 40, worked for the department as a maintenance department foreman for 16 years. “He had a good sense of humor. He was a good family man. He worked hard,”...
WJCL
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency due to severe storms
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Tornado warning issued in our area. Watch live video. Update 8 p.m.: The tornado warnings have expired for our area. Update 7:40 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Laurens County, central Dodge County, northeastern Telfair County, southwestern Treutlen County, Wheeler County and Montgomery County until 8 p.m.
WJCL
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
