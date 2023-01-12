The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO