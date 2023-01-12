ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WJCL

Showers and a few storms expected tonight then a big cool down

After a day of mostly sunny skies, a cold front will begin to arrive inland after 9:00 pm tonight. This cold front has produced multiple tornadoes across Georgia and Alabama, but is expected to weaken before arrival for our area. Inland areas could see wind gust up to 45 mph...
atlantanewsfirst.com

North Georgia wakes up to much colder temps on Friday, rain possible next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a very warm and active weather day on Thursday, it’s cold again in North Georgia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the North Georgia mountains from 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of upwards of 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations of the mountains.
The Georgia Sun

Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight

On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
Cordele Dispatch

Minor damage from storms in area

Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
WJCL

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency due to severe storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Tornado warning issued in our area. Watch live video. Update 8 p.m.: The tornado warnings have expired for our area. Update 7:40 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Laurens County, central Dodge County, northeastern Telfair County, southwestern Treutlen County, Wheeler County and Montgomery County until 8 p.m.
WJCL

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
