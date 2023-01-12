ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.'s Equity, ITC Agree Pay Rises for Performers and Creatives – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago
AGREEMENT

Equity , the U.K. trade union for creative practitioners, and Independent Theatre Council (ITC), the management association representing the independent performing arts sector, have agreed major improvements to the Ethical Manager Agreement for performers and stage managers.

The new agreement will come into force from April. For performers and stage managers, there will be an increase to the minimum weekly salary of over 10% – rising from £494 ($600) to £545 ($663) and an increase to minimum daily fees by 20% – rising from £100 to £120.

For choreographers, designers and directors, there will be also be an increase of over 10% to fees. The agreement also sees a 20% uplift on meal, daily accommodation, and commuting allowances. Touring and relocation allowances are to be combined into one living away allowance of £447.68 per week in London, and £410 per week outside of London. This sees an uplift of over 30% on the existing touring allowance (which was £311.20 per week), and an uplift just under 250% on the London relocation allowance (which was £129 per week) and just over 290% on the relocation allowance outside of London (which was £104.80 per week).

The agreement also makes clear that the principal responsibility for finding and providing accommodation sits with producers, and makes a five-day week during the rehearsal period the norm, reduces overall maximum working hours, increases holiday entitlements to beyond statutory minimums, and places wellbeing and dignity at its heart with provisions guaranteeing support for physical therapy and the contractual requirement for producers to have equal opportunities, dignity at work and environmental sustainability policies.

ACQUISITION

Banijay ‘s Endemol France has acquired a majority stake in Puzzle Media , a production outfit specialising in action, adventure and alternative culture. Puzzle Media was formed in May 2007 by Jonathan Politur and has grown to deliver extreme and board sports content in high volume, with titles including “Riding Zone,” which has broadcast every weekend for 14 years on France Télévisions. Puzzle Media also develops and produces a range of other content, with daily drama, “L’Amour à l’Epreuve,” having just launched on France Télévisions.

***

Meanwhile, Banijay has appointed Steve Matthew s to the newly devised role of content partnerships executive, reporting into global head of scripted, Christian Wikander . In the role, which commences Feb. 1, he will act as a key facilitator in the group’s production development process, supporting in driving co-production opportunities across the Nordics, Spain and beyond, and building out the business’ pipeline and creative partnerships primarily across drama.

Matthews joins from HBO Europe , where he most recently served as VP, executive producer, scripted, having joined the business in 2014, where he worked on productions including “Pustina,” “Umbre,” “Uspjeh,” “The Sleepers,” “Foodie Love,” “Gösta; and from Banijay’s footprint specifically, “30 Coins” (Pokeepsie), “Beforeigners” (Rubicon) and “Beartown” (Filmlance).

APPOINTMENTS

Blue Ant Media has promoted Love Nature’s global general manager Carlyn Staudt to an expanded role as general manager, Love Nature and head of commissioning, global media, reporting into Jamie Schouela, president, global channels and media. In this newly created position, Staudt will continue her work heading up the wildlife and nature brand’s strategic direction and operations globally, while now overseeing all commissioning for Blue Ant Media’s free-streaming and linear channels in the U.S., Canada and internationally.

Julie Chang has been promoted to executive VP, business strategy and coproductions, global media. Sam Linton has been promoted to VP, production and development, global media and Alison Barrat will continue in her role as senior VP, production and development, Love Nature. All three report into Staudt. James Manfull has been promoted to commissioning editor, Love Nature and continues to report to Barrat. Katie Bauer Murdock has joined as executive producer, reporting into Barrat.

WRAP

The first project from Indian actors and producers Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha ‘s production company Pushing Buttons Studios, “Girls Will Be Girls,” which started filming in Nov. 2022 , has wrapped after a 45-day schedule at picturesque locales in Uttarakhand, northern India. The film, directed by Shuchi Talati and is about the life of a 16-year-old girl in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan town and how her rebellious coming of age phase is hijacked by her mother who herself never got to come of age.

The film is an Indo-French co-production which is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Dolce Vita Films and Blink Digital Media.

Elsewhere, Fazal, alongside Hussain Dalal , stars in Shujaat Saudagar ‘s “The Underbug,” a selection at the upcoming Slamdance Film Festival , which is set to take place Jan 20-26 at Salt Lake City and Park CIty, Utah. In the film, as India is ravaged by sectarian violence on the eve of its Independence Day, two rioters take refuge in an abandoned house. An eerie presence in the house, however, haunts the men to the edge of sanity.

LIBRARY

Pan Nalin ’s Oscar-shortlisted “Last Film Show” (Chhello Show) has been invited to include its screenplay in the Core Collection of the Oscar library. The Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama recently became the first Indian film in 21 years to be shortlisted in the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

FORMAT

Canada’s Bell Media has acquired the CBS adaptation of “Lingo.” Simulcasting with CBS’s launch in the U.S, the gameshow premiered in Canada on Jan. 11 on Bell Media owned channel CTV . Hosted by Emmy winner RuPaul Charles , the format is a wordplay gameshow, which pits teams against each other in a battle to find words and win big cash prizes.

The format has been sold in more than 17 territories by All3Media International , with versions of the show produced in major markets, including U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France, where the format has aired for 29 years in France.

RuPaul Charles serves as host and executive producer of the U.S. version of the game show for RuCo Inc. along with Layla Smith for Objective Media Group (an All3Media company), Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group America and Ed de Burgh for Triple Brew Media. “Lingo” is an All3Media/IDTV and Talpa TV format, distributed by All3Media International.

Variety

How Jonathan Jadali Is Accelerating the Growth of Ascend Agency

The public relations industry is always in demand. The internet and the evolution of social media has made launching new businesses easier, yielding more competitive advantages to smaller and newer brands. As brands hustle to build visibility, this dynamic has directly contributed to a growing demand in the PR industry.  The PR industry is projected to be worth more than $129 billion by 2025, which is a significant jump from $88 billion in 2020, according to Statista. With the proliferation of new PR businesses, standing out can be difficult and growing a robust, loyal fanbase can be even more demanding. However,...
Variety

MoviePass Completes Seed Financing Round Led by Animoca Brands (EXCLUSIVE)

MoviePass Inc. announced it has raised its seed financing led by Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game software, blockchain and venture capital company. The seed round also includes participation from Claritas Capital, Emerald Plus, Gaingels, Harlem Capital, PKO VC and Sandhill Angels. As part of the deal, Animoca Brands’ executive chairman and co-founder Yat Siu will join the board of MoviePass, which is a subscription movie-going service.  MoviePass declined to state how much money it had raised as part of the seed financing round. MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes, who bought back the company in late 2021, says he plans to do another round of financing at...
Variety

PlayStation Hires Former Apple Exec Ben King to Lead Digital Business (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Interactive Entertainment has tapped Ben King, a former Apple services executive, as senior VP of direct-to-consumer, overseeing the gaming division’s PlayStation Store and PlayStation’s DTC businesses. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, King reports to Veronica Rogers, SVP, head of global sales and business operations. Most recently, King was chief subscription officer at sports-streaming venture DAZN, where he led marketing, distribution and growth before leaving in mid-2022. Prior to joining DAZN in 2019, he spent more than 12 years at Apple, where he held various international marketing, business development and general management positions across iTunes, the App Store and Apple Music. Commenting on...
Variety

APX Group Taps Shelley Hammond as Global CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

Shelley Hammond has been tapped as the new global CEP for American-European entertainment fund the APX Group ahead of its upcoming planned merger and IPO. Hammond was previously working in APX’s U.K. division. In her new role she will ensure APX’s network continues to expand in new territories as well as working on the company’s positioning and driving forward projects that are in development and in production. She will continue to support and develop the slate of film and episodic productions alongside her U.K. partners at Herd Productions, an APX Global subsidiary. Hammond will also head up APX’s merger and acquisition committee...
Variety

Francois Ozon’s ‘The Crime Is Mine’ Sells to Major Markets for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Crime Is Mine,” the new star-studded film by revered French director Francois Ozon, has been boarded by a raft of major distributors in key markets. Represented by Playtime, the crowd-pleasing comedy had its world premiere on the opening night of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris and drew laughter throughout the screening, along with a long ovation. Lushly lensed in an idealized Paris of the 1930s, “The Crime Is Mine” brings together a sprawling cast, led by a pair of up-and-coming actors, Nadia Tereszkiewicz (“Forever Young”) and Rebecca Marder (“Simone”), alongside Isabelle Huppert, Fabrice Luchini, André Dussolier, Dany Boon and Félix Lefebvre. “The Crime...
Variety

Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule. MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday. The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle...
Variety

Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 54. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla...
Variety

CNN Considering Content Contributions From Bill Maher, Warner Bros. Discovery Talent

You don’t necessarily have to be a dyed-in-the-wool journalist to get your own roost on CNN. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network is considering working with talent from across the parent company, according to a person familiar with the matter. These people might contribute segments, digital projects, series or documentaries, this person says. CNN CEO Chris Licht is said to be engaged with conversations with as many as a dozen people about ideas related to health and lifestyle, comedy and sports. The concept, this source says, has the support of David Zaslav, CEO of the parent company. CNN declined to make executives available...
Variety

Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Variety

Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Variety

Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
Variety

Germany’s Black Forest Boards Oscar Shortlisted Carlos Segundo’s Feature ‘Milk Powder’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Black Forest Films has boarded “Milk Powder,” the upcoming feature of rising Brazilian talent Carlos Segundo, Oscar shortlisted for his short “Sideral.” “Milk Powder” is selected to participate in the Berlin Film Festival’s Script Station Lab. Run by Christoph and Josune Hahnheiser, Black Forest joins Segundo’s O Sopro do tempo and France’s Les Valseurs as co-producers. “Milk Powder’ will be Les Valseurs’ second collaboration with Black Forest after the feature documentary “Los nombres propios,” by Fernando Dominguez, which starts shooting in a month’s time, said Les Valseurs producer Justin Pechberty. The project has also secured development support from the Hubert Bals Fund. In...
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?

The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and More Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘She Is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms’

After news broke on Thursday that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the musician and only child of Elvis Presley. Presley was hospitalized on Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif. home. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” her family said in a statement to Variety. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared their...
Variety

FX’s John Landgraf on Shows Canceled After Renewals, Wiped From Streaming: ‘We Wouldn’t Rule Anything Out’

FX boss John Landgraf broke down the recent trend of shows being canceled mid-production and old seasons being pulled off streaming services. During his highly-anticipated annual executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Landgraf said FX did not have “any specific plans” to make similar moves but they “wouldn’t rule anything out.” A number of major media companies, most infamously Warner Bros. Discovery, have been scrapping shows in cost-cutting moves, even if the shows had completed productions on new seasons that now will never air. Most recently, it was reported that AMC had reversed renewal decisions on...
Variety

Newen Connect Chief Sees Remake Rights, Theatrical Windows, Metaverse Innovation as Keys to Success

Speaking at a daylong conference, held as part of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, Newen Connect managing director Rodolphe Buet laid out his wider vision for the French film and TV banner, arguing that production outfits (such as his own) needed to play a larger role in direct B2C marketing, rather than leaving such investment responsibilities to the eventual broadcaster, while touting the benefits of exclusive theatrical windows, even if foreign sales to non-linear platforms accounted for a substantial percentage of a commercial studio’s revenue. “The objective is to optimize the number of viewers,” said Buet, as he explained that even...
Variety

Variety

