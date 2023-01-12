ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350rlM_0kCAfDqx00

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry . Sales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry’s tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

The sales figures for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

“‘Spare’ is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words,” Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

“Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, ‘Spare’ is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.”

Tatjana Patitz, renowned supermodel of ’80s and ’90s, dies at 56

One of the most highly anticipated memoirs in recent times, “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Michelle Obama’s memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, its sales holding up over time in part because of highly favorable reviews. The verdict is mixed so far for “Spare.”

New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book , and its author, “all over the map — emotionally as well as physically,” at times “frank and funny” and at other times consumed by Harry’s anger at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard found “Spare” to be “good-natured, rancorous, humorous, self-righteous, self-deprecating, long-winded. And every so often, bewildering.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a man was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
New York Post

Prince Harry has second book with cut Will, Charles secrets: ‘I don’t think they would ever forgive me’

Prince Harry has more tea to spill. In a new interview with The Telegraph published Friday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft. “The first draft was different,” he told The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” Harry also revealed that a lot of content was cut out...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
netflixjunkie.com

“Little exaggerated” – Prince Harry Finally Comments on Infamous Meghan Markle Tiara Drama

Meghan Markle dazzled at her wedding with Prince Harry in a timeless white gown by Clare Waight Keller. However, not the £110,000 Givenchy dress but Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau stole all the thunder. As per the royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II lent Markle the tiara that had a 10-diamond brooch as a centerpiece for her wedding. Following the royal wedding, a lot of stories popped up in the media regarding the tiara.
Business Times

Prince William Seemingly Responds To Prince Harry's Claims During Royal Visit With Kate Middleton

The crowds showed their support for Prince William and Kate Middleton amid the allegations and attacks Prince Harry made against them and the royal family in his memoir, "Spare." During the royal couple's continued their royal duties, visiting the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital Thursday, January 12, the Prince of Wales seemed to respond to his brother's claims.
netflixjunkie.com

After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Page Six

What’s next for Harry, Meghan after bombshell book further isolates them from royals

At the end of Prince Harry’s exhausting memoir, there remains one big question: What now? In “Spare,” the renegade royal digs up all the skeletons from his past — laying bare a fallout with his brother “Willy,” the strained relationship with King Charles (“Pa”), and his true feelings for stepmother Camilla. But after collecting a $20 million payday from Penguin Random House for a three-book deal, as well as yet more millions from Netflix for the “Harry & Meghan” docu-series, where does that leave the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle? Holed up in their $14.5 million home in Montecito, Calif., the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

132K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy