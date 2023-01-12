ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

WIFR

Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - If you see low-flying plane activity in Freeport, no need for alarm. Freeport police announced to residents that English Air Service is expected do begin low-level flying to check powerlines starting this weekend. The department shared the news via social media on Friday:. Anyone with questions...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Rockford city workers shed light on infrastructure plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unusually warm temperatures this month means relief from winter’s grasp but what could be good news for some of us could be detrimental for our cars that face the feat of potholes. Most of us have been there. We hit a pothole and immediately get...
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison to hold snow removal equipment naming election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Streets and Engineering Divisions are asking for input on names for their snow removal equipment. Although the city is no longer taking name submissions, participants are encouraged to vote in the upcoming ranked choice election. City staff will narrow down over...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois recognizes a COVID-19 testing site in Rockford for providing the highest number of tests at any SHIELD site in the state. The SHIELD testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford assisted with more than 440,000 tests at its one site on Parkview Ave.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI

