Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
WIFR
Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - If you see low-flying plane activity in Freeport, no need for alarm. Freeport police announced to residents that English Air Service is expected do begin low-level flying to check powerlines starting this weekend. The department shared the news via social media on Friday:. Anyone with questions...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
WIFR
Local businesses could take a hit as federal agency considers ban on gas appliances
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a third of American homes use gas stoves but that could change by the end of the year. The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is kicking around an idea to ban the appliances over concerns about asthma-causing pollutants they release in our homes. “Major...
WIFR
Rockford city workers shed light on infrastructure plans
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unusually warm temperatures this month means relief from winter’s grasp but what could be good news for some of us could be detrimental for our cars that face the feat of potholes. Most of us have been there. We hit a pothole and immediately get...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
nbc15.com
City of Madison to hold snow removal equipment naming election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Streets and Engineering Divisions are asking for input on names for their snow removal equipment. Although the city is no longer taking name submissions, participants are encouraged to vote in the upcoming ranked choice election. City staff will narrow down over...
WIFR
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic voter shares 'Wisconsin nice' moment with Republican lawmaker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsinite said her chance encounter on Capitol Hill with a lawmaker from an opposing party has left her hopeful that more Americans with different political beliefs can find common ground with each other. Madison native Beth Cannestra said she arrived in Washington, D.C. a day...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
Wisconsin patients seeking medication abortions find new option in Rockford clinic
A former Wisconsin abortion provider has opened a new clinic across state lines in hopes of filling a gap for patients no longer able to receive the procedure in the state. Dr. Dennis Christensen opened the Rockford Family Planning Center last week and has since treated a handful of people from both Illinois and Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
nbc15.com
Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
WIFR
University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois recognizes a COVID-19 testing site in Rockford for providing the highest number of tests at any SHIELD site in the state. The SHIELD testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford assisted with more than 440,000 tests at its one site on Parkview Ave.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey
OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning.
