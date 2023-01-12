Read full article on original website
Related
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
WTVC
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
What is the Difference Between Recreational and Medical Marijuana?
When taking the first steps into the cannabis industry, many new beginners often find themselves asking many questions. What strains are right for me? How much should I ingest? And one of the biggest questions to date is; what is the difference between recreational and medical marijuana?
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
msn.com
What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain
If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
Investopedia
Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust
The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
USVI One Signature Away From Cannabis Legalization, Kentucky's MMJ Challenges, Iowa Sales Booming & More
U.S. Virgin Islands Send Recreational Cannabis Legalization Bill To Governor. Lawmakers in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) have approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, sending it to Governor Albert Bryan (D). Eleven senators voted in favor of the veto-proof measure with one vote against it and three absent, writes St. Kitts and Nevis Observer.
Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year
People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
States with legal marijuana see increase in cases of kids accidentally eating edibles
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned
In her Washington Post piece, Susan Coll tells us how state cannabis legalization is inadvertently getting dogs stoned. Amazingly, Coll’s own dog, Dafna, brushed up against the devil’s lettuce in Vermont. As Coll and her husband were hiking, Dafna, who normally “has the speed and grace of an Olympic athlete,” collapsed. Right away, the pair […] The post How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned appeared first on DogTime.
Cannabis in the Civil War
When the Civil War is mentioned, a number of names, places, and events come to mind. President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the Underground Railroad, Sherman's March to the Sea...the list goes on and on. The history of the Civil War is taught in every school, but parts of it are left out.
Cops seize THC paste from hospital room of terminally-ill Kansas man
Greg Bertz, 69, was cited for drug possession on December 16 and is set to appear in court on January 2, 2023, after a hospital worker at Hays Medical Center caught him vaping.
WIBC.com
Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State
The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says there's no 'pathway' to legalizing recreational marijuana
GREENFIELD - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in an interview said legislative leaders have just begun talking about what kind of medical marijuana proposal they could support and suggested Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plans to introduce a state budget that legalizes marijuana for recreational use could deter Republican support. Senate Majority Leader...
Marijuana-related emergency room visits by California seniors have soared by over 1,000% in the past 15 years
In 2019, there were over 12,00 cannabis-related emergency department visits from older adults in California, a new study finds. As more states legalize marijuana, older adults are increasingly turning to cannabis to alleviate a host of physical and mental health symptoms. Greater access to marijuana has resulted in record numbers of children visiting the emergency room due to accidental consumption. Now, a new study finds older adults are also facing similar consequences.
Spotlight on cannabis
Attitudes regarding the use of cannabis have shifted significantly over the last decade. By the end of 2022, 19 states, including New York, had enacted measures to regulate the non-medicinal […]
Cannabis News Week: THC-O Warning; States Making Drug Money
THC-O is potentially dangerous and has a similar profile to the component in vape pens that caused the 2019/2020 EVALI outbreak.
Study finds slight increase in youth asthma rates in states with legal recreational cannabis
Story at a glance Legalization of recreational cannabis may contribute to increased rates of teen and childhood asthma, new research suggests. Investigators compared asthma rates in states with recreational programs with rates in states where the substance was illegal from 2011 through 2019. Although the overall incidence of childhood asthma decreased within this time frame,…
ID For Cannabis Purchases In Thailand, GOP Senator Signals MMJ Legalization, MN Bill Advances & More
Retailers Will Ask For ID When Selling Cannabis In Thailand. Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in 2022, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. Since then, the country's government has been issuing ad hoc regulations as a way to set up a regulatory framework for the sector.
