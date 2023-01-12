ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain

If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Investopedia

Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust

The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
COLORADO STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year

People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
DogTime

How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned

In her Washington Post piece, Susan Coll tells us how state cannabis legalization is inadvertently getting dogs stoned. Amazingly, Coll’s own dog, Dafna, brushed up against the devil’s lettuce in Vermont. As Coll and her husband were hiking, Dafna, who normally  “has the speed and grace of an Olympic athlete,” collapsed. Right away, the pair […] The post How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned appeared first on DogTime.
COLORADO STATE
Shelby McDaniel

Cannabis in the Civil War

When the Civil War is mentioned, a number of names, places, and events come to mind. President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the Underground Railroad, Sherman's March to the Sea...the list goes on and on. The history of the Civil War is taught in every school, but parts of it are left out.
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says there's no 'pathway' to legalizing recreational marijuana

GREENFIELD - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in an interview said legislative leaders have just begun talking about what kind of medical marijuana proposal they could support and suggested Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plans to introduce a state budget that legalizes marijuana for recreational use could deter Republican support. Senate Majority Leader...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fortune

Marijuana-related emergency room visits by California seniors have soared by over 1,000% in the past 15 years

In 2019, there were over 12,00 cannabis-related emergency department visits from older adults in California, a new study finds. As more states legalize marijuana, older adults are increasingly turning to cannabis to alleviate a host of physical and mental health symptoms. Greater access to marijuana has resulted in record numbers of children visiting the emergency room due to accidental consumption. Now, a new study finds older adults are also facing similar consequences.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Spotlight News

Spotlight on cannabis

Attitudes regarding the use of cannabis have shifted significantly over the last decade. By the end of 2022, 19 states, including New York, had enacted measures to regulate the non-medicinal […]
The Hill

Study finds slight increase in youth asthma rates in states with legal recreational cannabis

Story at a glance Legalization of recreational cannabis may contribute to increased rates of teen and childhood asthma, new research suggests.  Investigators compared asthma rates in states with recreational programs with rates in states where the substance was illegal from 2011 through 2019.  Although the overall incidence of childhood asthma decreased within this time frame,…

