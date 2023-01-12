EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers hosted a pair of free agent centers, Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins, for a workout on Friday, according to coach Darvin Ham. "They both looked great," Ham said after practice Saturday. "Whether or not we're able to do something with them is a different story. But we're constantly trying to kick the tires on different scenarios."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO