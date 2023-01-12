Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
James and Los Angeles take on Embiid and the 76ers
Lakers -4 BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, meet when Los Angeles and Philadelphia hit the court. James is seventh in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Embiid ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA quotes of the week
LeBron James and Luka Doncic discuss the all-time scoring record and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "KD's the first name that comes to mind for sure. His name is not 'Easy Money' and 'Slim Reaper' for no reason." Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, on why he...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NBA's Last Two Minute Report cites 7 missed calls in Lakers-Mavs
A non-call on LeBron James' potential game winner in the first overtime period was one of seven incorrect calls in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and the two overtimes during Thursday night's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report released Friday.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers work out centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers hosted a pair of free agent centers, Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins, for a workout on Friday, according to coach Darvin Ham. "They both looked great," Ham said after practice Saturday. "Whether or not we're able to do something with them is a different story. But we're constantly trying to kick the tires on different scenarios."
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- - No Nikola Jokic, no problem for the Denver Nuggets. Especially when it comes to the Clippers. Jamal Murray scored 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 22 in a 115-103 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night that Jokic missed because of right wrist management. "We...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid
Houston Rockets (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road losing streak. The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is at the bottom...
Comments / 0