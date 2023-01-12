Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Buffalo fire union calls for updated equipment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few dozen Buffalo firefighters were inside Buffalo Common Council chambers on Tuesday afternoon. They were on hand as city lawmakers listened to the Buffalo fire commissioner explain the department's response during the blizzard last month. "We responded with less apparatus since many of our vehicles...
Jamestown Man Arrested for Falsely Reporting Person With Gun Outside CVS
A Jamestown man was arrested for falsely saying someone had a gun outside the Brooklyn Square CVS that led to the store being locked down. Jamestown Police report they responded to CVS on South Main Street yesterday to a report of a person with a gun. CVS staff had locked...
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on alleged robbery suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY announced Wednesday that it is now offering a reward in connection with the arrest of an alleged robbery suspect. The organization said Lonzell Wiley is wanted by the Buffalo Police Department on a 2nd-degree robbery complaint. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward...
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
Buffalo man arraigned for killing one man and injuring another in shooting
The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue on January 5. One man was killed and another was injured.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
Cuba teen paralyzed by accident receives new wheelchair van
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I'm at a loss for words, really," Dennis Kranock of Portville said on Wednesday morning. He and his wife Lisa have watched their 18-year-old daughter Gabby fight through the unthinkable over the last four months. She was standing outside with her friends back in September, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting
Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
Buffalo handyman pleads guilty for stealing from elderly victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the third degree.
Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 7 years in prison on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Jan. 5. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Kensington Avenue around 10:30 a.m.. When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims that were shot. Police said...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
Crews battle two alarm apartment building fire in Hamburg
Several companies battled a two alarm fire at an apartment building on South Park Avenue in Hamburg. The fire started on the second floor of the building just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
Buffalo police say one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting incident on Kensington Avenue January 5.
West Seneca Police Department warns of text message scam
In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said "if you receive a text message like this, it is simply a scam."
Chevrolet's new 'E-Ray' Hybrid Corvette uses Tonawanda gas engine
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — GM has been pushing for an all-electric vehicle fleet but their latest version of the iconic Corvette is actually an all-wheel drive hybrid blending the utilization of an electric motor with a small block V- 8 gas engine produced at the GM Powertrain Plant in Tonawanda.
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
