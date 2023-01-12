ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a woman is recovering after a man shot her Wednesday night in Washington Shores.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Columbia Street just west of John Young Parkway.

At the scene, investigators said they determined that a fight between the two led to the shooting, but did not give specifics.

Orlando police arrested the man but have not released his name.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators did not provide details on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

