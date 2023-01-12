Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a woman is recovering after a man shot her Wednesday night in Washington Shores.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Columbia Street just west of John Young Parkway.
At the scene, investigators said they determined that a fight between the two led to the shooting, but did not give specifics.
Orlando police arrested the man but have not released his name.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators did not provide details on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 3