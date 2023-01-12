ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man stabbed during fight at Scissortail Park

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A man was stabbed in the leg after a fight at Scissortail Park escalated on Wednesday afternoon.

“Very sad because this is such a nice park,” said Tom Hopkins. “Kids were here playing and they were all within just a few feet of where this all happened.”

According to Oklahoma City Police, the incident happened just after 12 p.m.

“The victim was in an altercation of some kind with another person there at the park, inside the bathroom area at the park that escalated and led to one stabbing the other,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with OKCPD.

Hopkins told KFOR that from his food truck, he had a front row seat to the aftermath of the incident unfolding.

“We saw the guy come out. The bathroom was very messed up over there, bloody” said Hopkins. “There were a lot of police officers.”

The victim was taken to an OKC hospital. Police say he’s in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect ran away before police showed up.

“Police arrived in the area, they did a search,” said Quirk. “They used Air One and K-9 units for a ground search, they were unable to locate the suspect at this time.”

However, police say they know who the suspect is.

It’s not clear why the two men were fighting.

