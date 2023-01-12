ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwjjL_0kCAcONt00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven’t been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven’t gotten a paycheck in a month.

Employees have been reaching out to KFOR saying they aren’t getting paid, and they haven’t received any explanations from corporate.

Search continues for missing 4-year old Oklahoma girl

Workers at the location at 6233 Northwest Expressway say they did not receive their paycheck this past Friday.

“Our bills are due, our rent is due,” complained one worker. “We’re literally facing eviction. I have kids, and I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of us who have kids.”

They’ve heard rumors that the lack of pay is because of a change in the company’s payroll system, but management isn’t providing a clear explanation.

“We’re asking them constantly, what’s going on? How can they help us? And we’re getting nothing,” another worker said.

Workers at the branch at 7612 S. Western Ave. say they haven’t been paid for a month.

“They haven’t given us any background information on why,” one employee complained. “They’ve just kind of been letting us stay in the dark.”

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

“We feel offended,” his co-worker said. “You should pay us. We shouldn’t work for free.”

Even the general manager on Northwest Expressway is feeling the stress.

“I just want to get my employees paid,” he said. “It’s hard trying to handle the frustrations of every one of my employees on top of myself not being paid, and then still trying to get them to have the courage to come to work and want to run the store so that I don’t have to be here running it by myself. So it’s frustrating on everybody.”

A woman at a Popeye’s in Shawnee, Oklahoma also complained of not getting paid.

KFOR reached out to Popeyes multiple times on Wednesday for comment and are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 11

Troy Cross
3d ago

they can go to the labor & board and file fir lack of payment fir their wages and get 3 tunes the amount against Popeyes then a big nice investigation will happen.

Reply
5
Veve
3d ago

bye bye let the owner of frachise fry the food,the prices are high enough to pay the workers$ i would secure another job bye bye chix joint

Reply(1)
3
Belle Starr
3d ago

This is bs! Ppl work 2 keep their business going they not only deserve a raise! Stop using excuse 2 not pay them!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

OU Health lays off approximately 100 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 100 people at OU Health were laid off this week as part of a redesign of the company. Employees who lost their jobs said they dedicated several years to the company, and now they are asking for more answers. “I am a Hispanic employee," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy