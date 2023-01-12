Read full article on original website
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
12news.com
Shopping cart theft on the rise, stores struggle to keep up
PHOENIX — Imagine going to a store, you go to grab a cart, but there aren't any available. Customers all across the valley are finding themselves in this predicament, and in some cases, it looks like no end is in sight. "The stores are really having a difficult time...
nevadacurrent.com
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers
Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding or accepting any of the monies due to any current or former employees...
AZFamily
Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay their delivery drivers $5.6 million in back wages and damages after the Department of Labor found that the companies misclassified their workers as independent contractors. The government agency says New York-based company Parts Authority Arizona LLC and...
AZFamily
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
AZFamily
Arizona father meets daughter for first time thanks to DNA test
Temperatures breach 70 degrees but go back down to high 50s plus rain. Expect a few nice days to end the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds in and we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s. Maricopa County detention officer accused of...
KGUN 9
Scam alert: 'Will Mills' targeting Arizonans who are estate planning
When it comes to estate planning, both a living will and living trust cover your health wishes but only a trust protects your property and can keep you out of probate court. "That's basically when the courts are there to determine who gets your money. It's not an evil process, it's just time-consuming and can cost a lot of money," said financial professional Stewart Willis with Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area woman uses her artistic talents to create unique treats
Through her company Jentastic Sweets, Jen Revak offers a number of custom cookie creations, and she even managed to capture the attention of Gordon Ramsay in one season of Hell's Kitchen. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has more, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New Report
Arizona is experiencing a rapid rise in homelessness, according to a new report released by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the state is outpacing almost the entirety of the rest of the country.
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
ABC 15 News
You can use new salary transparency laws to negotiate your pay, no matter what state you live in
New salary transparency laws could get you a raise, if you use them to your advantage. As of January 1, employers in California and Washington are required by law to put salary ranges in job listings. In California, this is required for every employer with at least 15 employees. In Washington, employers also have to include a description of benefits and other compensation as well.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona
Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
kawc.org
Price of eggs in Arizona going up
PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona
A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
beckersasc.com
Arizona lawmakers propose bill to allow physician assistants to practice independently
Arizona House of Representatives member Selena Bliss has drafted a bill that would limit current regulations for physician assistants to help with healthcare in rural areas of the state, Today's News-Herald reported Jan. 11. The bill would allow physician assistants to provide basic care without physician supervision. It would require...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona Condo Prices Fall Faster Than Single-Family Homes, Against Nationwide Trend
The pandemic caused a strong demand for homes with more space, which led to historically high housing prices. Now, record-high interest rates and inflation are driving buyers to a more affordable alternative: condos. This shift is making single-family home prices undergo a dramatic price correction across the nation; however, condo...
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
Live updates: Light showers in the Valley, road closures in the High Country
ARIZONA, USA — The first of two major winter storm systems is here. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for elevations above 5,500 feet until 5 p.m. Sunday. As of Sunday morning light showers are moving across the Valley, but NWS Phoenix says not to expect much rainfall.
