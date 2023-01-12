When it comes to estate planning, both a living will and living trust cover your health wishes but only a trust protects your property and can keep you out of probate court. "That's basically when the courts are there to determine who gets your money. It's not an evil process, it's just time-consuming and can cost a lot of money," said financial professional Stewart Willis with Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO