Arizona State

12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Shopping cart theft on the rise, stores struggle to keep up

PHOENIX — Imagine going to a store, you go to grab a cart, but there aren't any available. Customers all across the valley are finding themselves in this predicament, and in some cases, it looks like no end is in sight. "The stores are really having a difficult time...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay their delivery drivers $5.6 million in back wages and damages after the Department of Labor found that the companies misclassified their workers as independent contractors. The government agency says New York-based company Parts Authority Arizona LLC and...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market

After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Scam alert: 'Will Mills' targeting Arizonans who are estate planning

When it comes to estate planning, both a living will and living trust cover your health wishes but only a trust protects your property and can keep you out of probate court. "That's basically when the courts are there to determine who gets your money. It's not an evil process, it's just time-consuming and can cost a lot of money," said financial professional Stewart Willis with Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

You can use new salary transparency laws to negotiate your pay, no matter what state you live in

New salary transparency laws could get you a raise, if you use them to your advantage. As of January 1, employers in California and Washington are required by law to put salary ranges in job listings. In California, this is required for every employer with at least 15 employees. In Washington, employers also have to include a description of benefits and other compensation as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona

Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Price of eggs in Arizona going up

PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
ARIZONA STATE
Kristen Walters

Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona

A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
EHRENBERG, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona Condo Prices Fall Faster Than Single-Family Homes, Against Nationwide Trend

The pandemic caused a strong demand for homes with more space, which led to historically high housing prices. Now, record-high interest rates and inflation are driving buyers to a more affordable alternative: condos. This shift is making single-family home prices undergo a dramatic price correction across the nation; however, condo...
ARIZONA STATE

