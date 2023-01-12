ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Za0Nw_0kCAc7Sn00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet Wednesday: a 50 percent reduction over the next three years.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The Republican governor called the plan a “West Virginia tsunami” during his State of the State address, after lawmakers convened at the Capitol for the start of the legislative session. Justice said state legislative leadership told him to either to give up on trying to cut income tax or “make a big splash.”

“And so here comes me cannonballing into the pool,” he said, to applause from some members of the crowd gathered in the House of Delegates chamber. “By God, I’ll make a big splash. I’ll promise you that .. tonight I’m proposing our West Virginia tsunami that the world will hear in every single way.”

The tax cut would be incremental over the course of three years: 30 percent the first year, and then an additional 10 percent each year after that, Justice said. He is also proposing eliminating the car tax, a 5% raise for all state employees, a $1,500 bonus for some retirees and putting $100 million into the Public Employees Insurance Agency. PEIA is the health insurance provider for government employees and their families.

Justice said his proposed budget will again be “relatively flat” this year.

“I don’t believe in using the rainy day fund to bail me out,” he said. “I want to mind the store.”

Justice and legislators have been at odds on how to cut taxes for nearly two years. Senate GOP leaders are expected to offer their own proposals.

The governor suggested a permanent 10% reduction in the personal income tax in July after the state ended the fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. The state Senate refused to take up the proposal during a special session that month.

In October, Justice floated another plan, saying he wanted to eliminate a personal property tax that residents pay annually on vehicles. The following month, voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment designed by state lawmakers that would have enabled lawmakers to eliminate a business and inventory tax, along with the personal property vehicle tax.

Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said she is wary about the budget surplus and proposals to cut taxes.

Allen said a lot of the surplus is being driven by temporary funds: Around half of the surplus this year comes from severance taxes from coal, oil and gas, which can be “highly volatile.” Inflation also increases revenues because more money is coming in from sales tax. When employment is high, there’s more coming in from income tax.

“For anyone that’s been in West Virginia for any length of time, we know that the booms are always followed by busts,” she said. “Basing any permanent spending or permanent cuts on such a temporary boom would be really fiscally irresponsible.”

Allen said money has also built up because of the flat budgets lawmakers have passed the last several years — decisions she said have come at the cost of “pent up needs,” like the public employee shortages that are plaguing state agencies.

She said if lawmakers were to commit to addressing some of those unmet needs: “That’s pretty much the whole surplus. There’s really no money left over for tax cuts.”

During his speech, Justice also pitched a $5,000 moving bonus for veterans who want to move back to West Virginia. He proposed that school systems make all curriculum available to community members “where we can see every little thing that is being put into our little kids heads.”

“We have to make our schools safer, don’t we?” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Commissioner Leonhardt Calls for hard Commitment on Laboratory Funding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After reviewing Governor Jim Justice’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, Commissioner Kent Leonhardt released the following statement:. “I’m thrilled to finally see a line-item for laboratories within the budget bill, but I am disappointed that it’s only a soft commitment through the surplus section. With the Legislature looking to push historic policy changes, including record tax breaks, we need the same kind of enthusiasm towards rebuilding our labs. I am worried as we increase the overall budget by $200 million, spend down our ARPA dollars and pass these tax cuts, we will miss a once-in-a-generation chance to build state-of-the-art laboratories,” said Commissioner Leonhardt.
wvpublic.org

House Democrats Offer Minority Response To State of State Address

House Democrats presented a minority response to the governor’s State of the State address Thursday morning on the steps of the House of Delegates. Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, opened by saying that his caucus was focused on making sure all West Virginians’ voices were heard. “We're...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
WTRF

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
IDAHO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy