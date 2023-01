Late Tuesday night, the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park were crushed, bent or ripped out of the ground, according to the Devou Good Foundation.

Covington police reported 14 of the disc golf baskets were damaged beyond repair and will need to be replaced at an estimated cost of approximately $7,000.

This is the second attack on the course since it opened in October. Just a few days after the grand opening, a dozen baskets were stolen .

"This is not just an attack on the course, it's an attack on our community and the shared spaces we all enjoy," the foundation said in an online statement . "We urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring the perpetrator to justice.

The foundation is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and an anonymous donor is offering another $1,000.

The cost of the baskets stolen in October totaled more than $5,000 officials said at the time. There's been no word on what it will cost to get the course operational after the damage dealt on Tuesday.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Covington Police at 859-292-2222.

"We hope that everyone will join us in taking a stand against vandalism in our community," the foundation said. "These actions are not just costly but also undermine the sense of safety and well-being of the people who live in and use the area."

Covington police Lt. Justin Bradbury said the disc golf course is secluded and the attacks have happened at night. He said investigators were not able to identify a suspect after the thefts in October.

Bradbury said that there isn't a clear reason why the disc golf course has been targeted, and he didn't want to speculate.

The investigation into this week's vandalism is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Devou Park disc golf course baskets stolen for second time in 3 months