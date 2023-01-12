ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Devou Park disc golf course baskets stolen for second time in 3 months

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSqhK_0kCAc1AR00

Late Tuesday night, the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park were crushed, bent or ripped out of the ground, according to the Devou Good Foundation.

Covington police reported 14 of the disc golf baskets were damaged beyond repair and will need to be replaced at an estimated cost of approximately $7,000.

This is the second attack on the course since it opened in October. Just a few days after the grand opening, a dozen baskets were stolen .

"This is not just an attack on the course, it's an attack on our community and the shared spaces we all enjoy," the foundation said in an online statement . "We urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring the perpetrator to justice.

The foundation is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and an anonymous donor is offering another $1,000.

The cost of the baskets stolen in October totaled more than $5,000 officials said at the time. There's been no word on what it will cost to get the course operational after the damage dealt on Tuesday.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Covington Police at 859-292-2222.

"We hope that everyone will join us in taking a stand against vandalism in our community," the foundation said. "These actions are not just costly but also undermine the sense of safety and well-being of the people who live in and use the area."

Covington police Lt. Justin Bradbury said the disc golf course is secluded and the attacks have happened at night. He said investigators were not able to identify a suspect after the thefts in October.

Bradbury said that there isn't a clear reason why the disc golf course has been targeted, and he didn't want to speculate.

The investigation into this week's vandalism is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Devou Park disc golf course baskets stolen for second time in 3 months

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Truck crashes into home in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a home in Vandalia Friday. Around 11 a.m., crews were called to respond to a report of a crash in the area of Foley Drive and Donora Drive, Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick said. Upon arrival, crews...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton.com

Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience

Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
KETTERING, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation

TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
TROY, OH
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County

HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/13/2023

On January 04, 2023 at approximately 8 AM while on duty at the Greenville High School, P.O. Spradley learned that an assault had taken place the previous day, at approximately 2:40 PM inside one of the boy’s restrooms of the school. GHS principal Stanley Hughes showed P.O. Spradley a video that he had obtained from Instagram. In the video, which was recorded in the media center boy’s restroom, Austin Nevels is seen punching Blaze Dahs over twenty-five times. Austin punched Blaze in the face, head, neck, and stomach. While being punched repeatedly by Austin, Blaze covered his face with his arms, while sitting down in one of the urinals. Blaze did not attempt to fight Austin back in any manner. P.O. Spradley made contact with Blaze, who stated that on January 03, 2023 at approximately 7:45AM, Austin approached him and stated “I’m going to beat your ass”. Blaze stated he told Austin that he just wanted to talk to him, and Austin then told Blaze to meet him in the media center restroom after school at 2:40PM. Blaze stated that at 2:40 PM, he walked with Austin to the media center restroom, and when they entered the restroom, he observed multiple other students in the restroom who appeared to know that a fight was going to take place. Blaze stated that multiple students inside the restroom, recorded the incident on their cellular phones. Blaze stated that he knew Austin was mad at him, because he had recently told Austin’s girlfriend that he thought she was “hot”. Blaze stated that he never made any threats to Austin of any kind. Blaze had no visible injuries, but he stated that his neck and head still hurt from being punched. P.O. Spradley made contact with Austin’s mother, Tawny Weherley. Tawny stated that Austin admitted to getting into a fight with Blaze, but stated that Blaze was bullying Austin prior to the incident. When asked if Austin had any text messages, social media messages, or any other evidence that would show that any bullying was occurring, Tawny stated that she was unsure. Tawny stated that Blaze and Austin may have communicated via their school emails. Tawny also stated that she had to transport Austin to the hospital, because his right hand is broken from punching Blaze. P.O. Spradley then spoke with Michael Barton who witnessed the entirety of the assault. Michael stated that he heard a fight was about to take place in the restroom, so he went into the restroom to watch it. Michael stated that when Austin was about to start punching Blaze, GHS teacher Carlton Bowers entered the restroom. Michael stated that multiple students in the restroom told Carlton “It’s hard to use the restroom with you in here”, before Carlton left the restroom. When Carlton left the restroom. Michael stated that Austin immediately started punching Blaze repeatedly, and that Blaze did not fight back in any manner. P.O. Spradley also spoke with Wesley Hill, who recorded the video of the assault on his cellular phone. Wesley stated that he recorded the fight, but he didn’t send it to anyone. Wesley was disciplined by the school for recording the assault. Austin was suspended from school for five days, and he will be issued a citation reference assault when he returns. Blaze completed a victim right’s form. Blaze’s guardian, Cierra Kaufhold was notified of the incident. P.O. Spradley then made contact with Scott Lind, director of the Michaels Home where Blaze resides. Scott advised the P.O. that on January 03, 2023 after arriving to the Michael’s Home from school, Blaze was found on the floor of the restroom inside the building. Scott stated that Blaze was taken to the on-site nurse for treatment, and the nurse determined that Blaze may have a concussion, before he was placed on concussion watch.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

2 dead following Butler Twp. crash ID’d

Preliminary investigation revealed that the first vehicle was traveling southbound on Frederick Pike and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Springfield Road when a "high-impact" crash occurred in the four-way stop intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering trash pickup for MLK Jr. Day

KETTERING — Trash collection for Kettering will occur on Martin Luther King Jr Day, Monday, January 16. Christmas tree curb pickup will continue until Friday, January 20, by Rumpke. Any tree placed on the curb must be of all decorations and lights. If residents wish to recycle their trees, they can be taken to Montgomery County Solid Waste District.
KETTERING, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
dayton.com

Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy