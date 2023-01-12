At 80, Louisiana man’s marathon dream comes true. Again

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the kind of man cave you’d expect.

From Louisiana’s Marathon Man.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

That’s at his house in Gretna.

He is Rudy Smith. And he’s got his hands on history.

It’s his history.

The history of every marathon he’s run. On every continent.

Rudy Smith ran up the Empire State Building.

And across the Great Wall of China.

And you need to know, Rudy Smith is 80.



Every year, those 80-year-old feet take Rudy to Florida. That’s where he travels to join a few thousand friends at Walt Disney World for Run Disney.

It’s the race Rudy’s been a part of since Mickey Mouse first said, “on your mark, get set, go!”

That was 30 years ago.

And Rudy’s been there every year.



