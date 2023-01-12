Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Arkansas?
When you think of billionaires, you probably think of big cities and flashy lifestyles. But what about those who have built their fortunes in smaller, more rural states?. Take Arkansas, for example.
Biden approves disaster funding after Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Alabama on Sunday, after at least nine people died in tornadoes that destroyed homes and knocked out power to tens of thousands in south-eastern US states this week. The president ordered federal aid to supplement regional recovery efforts in the areas affected...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas
Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect
It's a story Razorback fans have seen plenty of times in Brandon Burlsworth and the Morgan brothers, but can it have the same fairy tale ending?
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0