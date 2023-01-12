Read full article on original website
Smart Home Cheat Sheet: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit Features You Need to Know
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. CNET has been on the forefront of smart home tech coverage even before the first Amazon Echo smart speaker was released in 2014. And things have come a long way since then.
Save $100 On Eight Sleep's Cutting-Edge Pod 3 Smart Mattress
Considering that we spend roughly one-third of our lives in bed, it's worth investing a great mattress that's going to help you get better rest at night. And if you want premium comfort, and are willing to pay for it, then we've got a mattress deal you won't want to miss. Eight Sleep hasn't wrapped up its New Year sale quite yet, and you still have a chance to save $100 on it's cutting-edge Pod 3 mattress, which drops the price of a queen-size down to $3,295. Plus, you can save $50 on the matching Pod 3 cover. This sale runs until Tuesday, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
How Health Tech Wants to Change the Way We Age
While antiquated devices meant for older adults may have fallen out of fashion, the need for new ways to stay healthy as you grow older is more "in" than ever. At CES 2023, companies added to a growing market of health tech that are attempting to make the business of growing old more seamless than ever.
Frontpoint Home Security Review: Ace DIY System Grounded by Pricey Subscription Fees
Editor's note, Jan. 13, 2023: Since our review was first published in 2021, Frontpoint has added a feature called Frontpoint ID Protect to its monthly subscription. In partnership with Allstate, this feature allows you to monitor your personal and financial data, and should catch early signs of fraud and reimburse you for fraud-related losses. Our writer didn't get a chance to test this feature out -- it's an interesting addition to the mix of features available from Frontpoint -- but we did adjust the overall score and conclusion in the review below, as well as pricing throughout.
You Should Probably Blur Your House on Google Maps. Here's Why
When I was a kid, my parents used those Thomas Guides street maps to navigate us around Los Angeles and Orange County. My dad would drive, while my mom would flip through the spiral-bound book and yell out exactly where to turn to get us to our destination. Now, we...
11 Chromebook Tricks to Help You Work More Efficiently in 2023
Google's ChromeOS is now more than a decade old and a lot has changed. In the past couple of years, Google revved up what you can do with a Chromebook, dramatically improving or adding tools to help increase your productivity, whether you're working or learning from home, school, the office or somewhere in between. Android users get extra benefits to make it easier to jump between a Chromebook and an Android phone, and on Android you can also share your Wi-Fi connection.
Anker's Smart Webcam Is Down to Just $80 (Save $50)
Although more laptops come with built-in webcams, not every desktop has the same feature. And laptop webcams can have poor quality. With the rise of Zoom calling for virtual office meetings, webcams are more and more relevant and necessary. Finding a good webcam deal isn't too hard these days. You...
Office 2021 for Mac Drops to All-Time Low of $25
Microsoft Office remains the standard in many businesses and schools -- but getting full access on your personal computer often means signing up for a Microsoft 365 subscription. But if you want to skip or ditch the subscription, full of recurring charges, you can grab a license for your personal computer.
Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Enjoy a Happier 2023
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. It's a new year and maybe that means you're trying to adjust your mindset for a happier, healthier year. Considering all the stresses brought in 2022 -- interest rate hikes, surging rent prices and skyrocketing prices -- that might not be the easiest thing. It can feel hard to be really happy when there's a lot of stressful things going on in the world.
The Location of Your Wi-Fi Router Matters. And Yours Is Probably in the Wrong Spot
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A slow home internet connection can make even the simplest Google search super frustrating. If you find that your Wi-Fi is always unstable, no matter what internet service provider you have or how many devices are connected, what do you do? Sometimes having your router professionally installed might not even solve the immense problem of a slow, weak internet connection. That's a massive headache if you work from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you just want to unwind with some Netflix at the end of the day.
