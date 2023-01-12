ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Forecast: Rain & cold air to return

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brFdp_0kCAaP5o00

A strong cold front, the same front that has produced multiple tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia Thursday afternoon, is pushing our way for Friday.

The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather in SWFL. By the time the front extends into our area, it will mostly be rain with some rumbles of thunder.

The remainder of Thursday will be clear. It won’t be as cool overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The morning may start off sunny, especially the further south you are, but clouds will increase before the storms roll in late in the morning.

Storms will move into DeSoto and Charlotte County after 7 a.m., and 1-2 hours later in Lee County. The front will move through quickly with the last of the rain heading out of Collier County in the early afternoon.

The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and breezy. Most of the day will be in the 60s with evening temperatures getting much chillier. By Saturday morning, some areas will reach the upper 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine over the weekend, but you are going to want to have sweaters and jackets ready for the evenings and mornings.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Frost not expected for most

After temperatures started well into the 30s around most of Southwest Florida this morning, we will be a bit warmer to start the day off on Tuesday. It will still be jacket weather, but we are not expecting frost for most locations on Tuesday morning. The exception may be Northwestern DeSoto County, where temperatures may get down to about 38°.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. –While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Officials open warming stations in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Officials announced two warming stations are opening in Hendry County due to the cold weather throughout the weekend. According to the Hendry County Government, the warming stations are located at the United Way House in LaBelle and the Janet B. Taylor Auditorium in Clewiston. Officials...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Sanibel beach parking permits purchase dates announced

SANIBEL, Fla. — Officials have announced dates for when parking permits will be available for Sanibel beaches. According to the press release, City Sanibel A & AC Beach Parking Permits will be available for residents and property owners on Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 8:00 AM. Non-residents and non-property...
SANIBEL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy