Forecast: Rain & cold air to return

A strong cold front, the same front that has produced multiple tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia Thursday afternoon, is pushing our way for Friday.

The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather in SWFL. By the time the front extends into our area, it will mostly be rain with some rumbles of thunder.

The remainder of Thursday will be clear. It won’t be as cool overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The morning may start off sunny, especially the further south you are, but clouds will increase before the storms roll in late in the morning.

Storms will move into DeSoto and Charlotte County after 7 a.m., and 1-2 hours later in Lee County. The front will move through quickly with the last of the rain heading out of Collier County in the early afternoon.

The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and breezy. Most of the day will be in the 60s with evening temperatures getting much chillier. By Saturday morning, some areas will reach the upper 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine over the weekend, but you are going to want to have sweaters and jackets ready for the evenings and mornings.