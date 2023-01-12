Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston native wins Miss Universe titleAsh JurbergHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: January 16 to 22, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, January 16 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Chamber Music Houston: Merz...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: January 16 to 22, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 22, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: January 16 to 22, 2023
Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 22, 2023. Want to dig deeper on sports happening around H-Town? Find more games and live sports happening all month long in the 365 Houston calendar. Top Games & Sports Events...
Brewery in Houston area refuses to host event for Kyle Rittenhouse and attracts a series of threats
Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking. "Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Ring in the Year of the Rabbit at 2023 Lunar New Year Celebrations in Houston
Welcome in the Year of the Rabbit (and the Cat in Vietnamese zodiac) at 20+ Lunar New Year festivals & celebrations in Greater Houston from Saturday, January 14 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. In the Chinese zodiac, the year of the Rabbit is upon us and for 2023 Lunar New...
Boxer Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson now calls Houston home
HOUSTON — Jared Anderson, 23, is a 6-foot-4 phenom that has the boxing world buzzing. Rumor has it that he'll one day rule the heavyweight division. Anderson now calls Houston home after moving here more than two years ago from Toledo, Ohio to be closer to his team, including co-promoter Antonio Leonard.
hellowoodlands.com
Kendra Scott The Woodlands celebrates relocation with Sips & Sweets Café in Market Street January 13
Kendra Scott has announced the relocation of its Woodlands store, Kendra Scott Market Street, to 9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 1010, The Woodlands, TX, 77380, just 3 doors down from the previous location within the outdoor town center. The new Kendra Scott Market Street retail space will also be home to Houston’s first ‘Sips & Sweets Café,’ an indulgent in-store brand experience serving up all-day coffee, beverages, and sweet treats. In addition to coffee, guests can also purchase bubbly, seltzers and frosé to sip as they shop. The Café will feature exclusive collaborations with Texas based entrepreneurs, including Luliet Bakery, HayleyCakes & Cookies, Kraftsmen Bakery and more.
Houston Chronicle
People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos
Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14
Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants
In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Houston Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and will look to make some noise in their first year in the Big 12 in 2023. In order to do that, the Cougs will need to add some pieces that can contribute right away. The...
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
mocomotive.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first restaurant in New Caney this weekend
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening on Friday, Jan. 13.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
irlonestar.com
1.12.23 – Cody Holley, No Limits Church – The Cindy Cochran Show
1.11.23 – Pastor Jeff Berger – First Baptist Conroe First Baptist Conroe – The Cindy Cochran Show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://irlonestar.kindful.com/?campaign=1231643. For more information on the show visit...
houstononthecheap.com
Fun things to do in Katy TX for adults, teenagers, kids, and with family
On the outskirts of Houston lies the thriving community of Katy, Texas where you can get a home-town feel without leaving the comfort of civilization. With a large and diverse population, there’s no shortage of free and cheap things to do in Katy. So if you are googling for...
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
