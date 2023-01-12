PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast mens team, started off well enough in their conference opener last Saturday. Though, as coach Gaffney will tell you, the Commodores played anything but their best basketball, they were able to scratch out a 71-70 win over visiting Pensacola. That taking the team’s overall record to 12-6, but more importantly 1-0 in the Panhandle standings. That as they prepare to head up to Marianna to take on the top ranked Indians!

