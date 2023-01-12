Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Marie Good
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s Amy Hoyt sits down with breast cancer patient Marie Good to discuss her journey, treatment, and more!
Topgolf competitor coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — BigShots Golf incorporates two of Bay County residents’ favorite things: golfing and dining out. “What we do is we have anchored our experience around food,” BigShots Golf’s Chief Operating Officer T.J. Schier said. “We’ve got an outdoor driving range with some great technology. So, whether you’re a golfer and […]
WJHG-TV
The rebirth of Bay Point Billfish Open
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After at least a decade, Bay Point Billfish Open is back this summer. On Friday, organizers held a press conference about the rebirth of the open at Point South Marina. The tournament originally ran back in 1984 all the way up to 2012, where...
Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
WJHG-TV
3rd Annual Girls vs. Gravity Invitational Raised the Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 14 teams from across the Panhandle came showed up in Marianna for the 3rd annual Girls vs. Gravity Invitational, to do the snatch, clean and jerk and bench all in prep for district meets coming up in a couple of weeks. The girls started early...
WJHG-TV
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
WJHG-TV
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor. Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Branch NAACP hosts MLK Prayer Breakfast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local nonprofit is remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The Bay County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, kicked off its annual Martin Luther King prayer breakfast Saturday at the Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Panama City. The gathering...
Walton Co. businesses looking to fill positions ahead of tourist season
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a couple of months away from tourists making their way down to Walton County. More than 50 local businesses were set up at Walton County’s Tourist Development Department Hospitality and Service Industry Job Fair. “Walton County is such a top tier tourist destination and our partners […]
WJHG-TV
Sneads Elem Controversy
This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. A person is injured after a stabbing in Panama City. PCB Council Meeting. Updated: 13 hours ago. PCB Council Meeting. Updated: 13 hours ago. Faces: Sharon Sheffield.
WJHG-TV
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
Introducing a free program for teens in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Quality of Life is introducing a new program for teenagers. QOLture Teen Kickback Club provides a space for kids from all around the area to go and hang out once a month for free. Each month has a different theme. Friday, January 13th is game night. Board games […]
FSU’s Norvell lands visit at Blountstown High School
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell took a recruitment helicopter tour of the Panhandle, making a stop at Blountstown High School on Friday. Blountstown was just one of many high school destinations for Norvell Friday, with his key focus being the Tigers Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride. Pride […]
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
WJHG-TV
What to expect in Panama City, PCB’s housing market this year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After last year’s roller-coaster housing market, with prices climbing quickly and high, many are wondering what’s in store for 2023. Will what went up come down?. Interest rates sat around a steep 7%. “Also we had a recession hit in, inflation. Inflation affected...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Symphony Orchestra to perform concert series
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A good problem to have is a sold-out show, and for the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, that is just the case. Unfortunately, their upcoming performance of “West Side Story” conducted by PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza and performed by the 65-piece symphonic orchestra is sold out. However, the PCSO is set to perform “American Roots on February 18 and “Fairy Tales and Fantasy” on April 22.
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast Men’s Basketball Preparing to Face #1 Chipola on Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast mens team, started off well enough in their conference opener last Saturday. Though, as coach Gaffney will tell you, the Commodores played anything but their best basketball, they were able to scratch out a 71-70 win over visiting Pensacola. That taking the team’s overall record to 12-6, but more importantly 1-0 in the Panhandle standings. That as they prepare to head up to Marianna to take on the top ranked Indians!
WJHG-TV
Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Supporters and victims attended a ceremony at the site of the old school. “At the age of 14 I was here, mistreated, beat, raped at...
Okaloosa Co. hosting mandatory safety meeting for water rental businesses
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Safety team is hosting a required waterway safety meeting for all vendors operating on local waterways. This meeting will be held on Feb. 8 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island at 1 p.m. This meeting is required as a pre-season safety […]
Comments / 0