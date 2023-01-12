Read full article on original website
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Practical Tips to Enhance Apartment Security as a Renter
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Burglaries are often crimes of opportunity, in which thieves try to find the quickest or easiest homes to target. Protecting apartments can be pretty different from securing houses, though.
You Might Want to Throw Away Your Leftover Rice
If you're looking to do some advance meal prep in the new year, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But you might want to rethink eating that leftover rice after a few days. You could be saving your stomach from food poisoning.
Don't Let Winter Weather Kill Your Lawn. Here's How to Maintain It All Year Long
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Even though prime mowing season has come to an end in many states across the US, it's still important to take care of your lawn through the fall and winter months. After all, a healthy lawn will boost your home's curb appeal. It can also increase the value of your home ahead of a sale and help save money on your energy bills by reducing solar heat gain (PDF).
This Craftsman V20 5-Tool Combo Kit Is Down to Just $149
If you're ready to tackle projects around the house, it's essential that your toolkit is up to snuff. Having a well-stocked tool chest is pretty handy, and Ace Hardware has slashed the price on this Craftsman V20 cordless brushed 5-tool combo kit by $80, bringing the cost to just $149. With a variety of tools in its arsenal, this kit is the perfect way to prep for your next DIY project. This offer is available now through Jan. 31.
Save $100 On Eight Sleep's Cutting-Edge Pod 3 Smart Mattress
Considering that we spend roughly one-third of our lives in bed, it's worth investing a great mattress that's going to help you get better rest at night. And if you want premium comfort, and are willing to pay for it, then we've got a mattress deal you won't want to miss. Eight Sleep hasn't wrapped up its New Year sale quite yet, and you still have a chance to save $100 on it's cutting-edge Pod 3 mattress, which drops the price of a queen-size down to $3,295. Plus, you can save $50 on the matching Pod 3 cover. This sale runs until Tuesday, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Get 25% Off Sitewide and Two Free Dream Pillows With a Mattress Purchase at Helix
For Martin Luther King weekend, Helix is running a sale for 25% off sitewide, plus two free dream pillows with a mattress purchase. Helix is one of CNET's best mattresses because of its comfort layers and support for all kinds of sleepers, including side sleepers. During this sale, you have...
Making Distilled Water at Home Is Easy and Free. Here's How to Do It in 5 Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Enjoy a Happier 2023
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. It's a new year and maybe that means you're trying to adjust your mindset for a happier, healthier year. Considering all the stresses brought in 2022 -- interest rate hikes, surging rent prices and skyrocketing prices -- that might not be the easiest thing. It can feel hard to be really happy when there's a lot of stressful things going on in the world.
Spruce Up Your Space With Discounts of Up to 47% on Indoor Plants
Whether you work from home or are just stuck inside during the winter months, it can be hard to feel connected to nature or even grab a breath of fresh air. If you want to ease that claustrophobia-inducing stagnation and snag something to shake you out of the doldrums of staring at the same four walls all the time, why not brighten up the place with a potted plant or two? Buying plants online is easy. Right now Amazon is offering you up to 47% off select Costa Farms indoor plants, with prices starting at $18.
