Futurism

Elon Musk Fan Files Trademark for Tesla Boats and Planes Without Telling Tesla

It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some over-eager fans — but this one acolyte really jumped the gun. In the wake of Musk promising the company's much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
TechSpot

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to lose $200 billion

What just happened? Elon Musk can claim many things: the world's second-richest person, owner of Twitter, CEO of several multi-billion-dollar companies. But there's one title he's unlikely to want; Musk is the first person in history to see $200 billion erased from their net worth. In 2021, Musk became only...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
The Independent

Elon Musk plans to auction 1.5 billion Twitter usernames, report claims

Twitter is planning to sell 1.5 billion dormant usernames through an auction, according to a report.The sale forms part of plans to generate revenue for the social media platform, which Elon Musk claims is losing $4 million a day after advertisers withdrew their business following his takeover.The tech billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, blamed “activist groups pressuring advertisers” for falling revenues in November. He has since introduced new methods for increasing cash flow, including selling Blue Tick checkmarks for $8 per month as part of a revamped Twitter Blue subscription service.An online auction for unique...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours

There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
