Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
At Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk was a jerk with a grand vision. At Twitter, he's just a jerk.
Elon Musk has used the same playbook at all of his companies from Tesla to SpaceX. Sadly for him, his model will cause Twitter to go down in flames.
Futurism
Elon Musk Fan Files Trademark for Tesla Boats and Planes Without Telling Tesla
It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some over-eager fans — but this one acolyte really jumped the gun. In the wake of Musk promising the company's much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Only 2 customers have abandoned Tesla since Elon Musk bought Twitter, says EV leasing firm CEO
Elon Musk's decisions since buying Twitter appear to have had minimal impact on Tesla sales, Octopus EV's Fiona Howarth told the Financial Times.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
hypebeast.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Was Released on $250M Bail and Elon Musk Confirmed He’ll Resign As Twitter CEO in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry saw a development in the case of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. After the disgraced crypto founder was extradited from the Bahamas and returned to U.S. soil, he was ultimately released on a $250 million USD bail. Meta wrapped up a 2018 class-action lawsuit with a...
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to lose $200 billion
What just happened? Elon Musk can claim many things: the world's second-richest person, owner of Twitter, CEO of several multi-billion-dollar companies. But there's one title he's unlikely to want; Musk is the first person in history to see $200 billion erased from their net worth. In 2021, Musk became only...
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Elon Musk plans to auction 1.5 billion Twitter usernames, report claims
Twitter is planning to sell 1.5 billion dormant usernames through an auction, according to a report.The sale forms part of plans to generate revenue for the social media platform, which Elon Musk claims is losing $4 million a day after advertisers withdrew their business following his takeover.The tech billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, blamed “activist groups pressuring advertisers” for falling revenues in November. He has since introduced new methods for increasing cash flow, including selling Blue Tick checkmarks for $8 per month as part of a revamped Twitter Blue subscription service.An online auction for unique...
Markets think the Fed is about to deliver a smaller rate hike, but here's one big reason the central bank could stay aggressive on its next move
Investors are locking in expectations that the Fed will downshift its interest rate hike in February. Easing inflation is fueling a bullish view on a 25-basis-point move but shelter prices may still look sticky to policymakers. Market moves suggest the "iceberg of fear" around inflation is receding, one analyst said.
Moment self-driving Tesla abruptly stops and causes EIGHT-vehicle pileup
Highway surveillance footage from the San Francisco Bay Bridge shows a Tesla Model S in self-drive mode changing lanes and coming to an abrupt stop, causing an eight-vehicle crash.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours
There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer is under unprecedented pressure from retail investors.
Who is Leo Koguan, the Elon fanboy and one of Tesla's largest shareholders who now says Musk has 'abandoned' the EV maker
Leo KoGuan regularly touts his big buying sprees of Tesla stock but he has soured sharply on CEO Elon Musk's leadership.
Comments / 0