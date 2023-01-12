Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. More than one-third of the 535 senators and representatives in the U.S. Congress showed up to the new session with FTX baggage, having received campaign support from one of the senior executives of the fraud-ridden crypto giant. "The Hash" group discusses this. Plus, central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins are the natural evolution of money and payments, according to a new Bank of America research report.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO