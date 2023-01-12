Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
US Charges Crypto Exchange Bitzlato With Laundering $700M
The U.S. Justice Department and Treasury Department have charged Bitzlato Ltd. with money laundering and arrested its founder in Miami, officials said at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Bitzlato, a Hong Kong-based platform,...
CoinDesk
UK Court Sentences 4 Men to 15 Years for $26M Crypto Fraud
Four men were sentenced to 15 years in prison by a U.K. court for fraudulently obtaining and laundering bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrency worth around $26 million from an Australian crypto exchange, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said last week.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Sues Cayman Island's Regulator for Denied VASP Registration
Crypto lender Nexo has sued the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority to get the regulator to reverse its rejection of Nexo's application to register as a virtual asset services provider (VASP), according to a court document filed last week.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
CoinDesk
Justice Department Announces Major International Crypto Enforcement Action
The U.S. Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. The press conference was led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other speakers included Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's criminal division, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, the FBI's associate deputy director, Brian Turner, and Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
CoinDesk
French Crypto Companies Must Seek Authorization by 2024 Under New Lawmaker Plans
Crypto companies in France would have to seek authorization from regulators to operate if they are not already registered with the country's financial regulator by Jan. 1, 2024, under plans adopted by lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
US Prepares Another Military Package For Ukraine As Putin Says 'No Doubt' Russia Will Win
The U.S. is preparing another major weapons package for Kyiv as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had "no doubt" Russia would emerge victorious in the war against Ukraine. What Happened: The next tranche of military support will include additional artillery, ammunition and armor, likely Stryker armored combat vehicles,...
India regulator probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, Yes Bank - sources
MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - An Indian regulator is investigating investments between Nippon India Mutual Fund, the largest foreign-owned fund in the country, and Yes Bank between 2016 and 2019 for suspected misuse of investors' money, sources said.
CoinDesk
North Korean Hacking Group Tied to $100M Harmony Hack Moves 41,000 Ether Over Weekend
Pseudonymous blockchain sleuth ZachXBT said on Monday that part of the funds tied to last year's $100 million attack on the Harmony network were moved over the weekend. "North Korea's Lazarus Group had...
CoinDesk
OKX Publishes Proof-of-Reserves Report Showing $7.5B in ‘Clean Assets’
OKX has $7.5 billion in reserves, and these reserves do not contain its native token, according to a proof of reserves published by the exchange on Thursday. This is the third proof of reserves...
CoinDesk
European Union Postpones MiCA Vote to April
The European Union's landmark crypto legislation, the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, or MiCA, has been delayed until April because of issues in translating the rules into the 24 official languages in the EU.
CoinDesk
FTX Execs Donated Money to 196 Legislators; How CBDCs Will Fare in the Future, According to Bank of America
More than one-third of the 535 senators and representatives in the U.S. Congress showed up to the new session with FTX baggage, having received campaign support from one of the senior executives of the fraud-ridden crypto giant. "The Hash" group discusses this. Plus, central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins are the natural evolution of money and payments, according to a new Bank of America research report.
CoinDesk
European Finance Ministers Take Stock of Digital Euro Progress
The Eurogroup, a body comprising the Finance Ministers of the eurozone countries, said in a statement on Monday the digital euro could not be programmable money. In other words, there would be no restrictions on the types of goods and services to be purchased or on the time for use of the digital euro.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Halting Operations in Japan; ConsenSys Confirms Job Cuts
"The Hash" hosts discuss the top headlines moving the markets today, including Ethereum development company ConsenSys cutting 97 jobs, confirming, for the most part, a report by CoinDesk last week. This comes as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said it is halting its operations in Japan, citing "market conditions" and confirming earlier reports that it would close shop in the country.
CoinDesk
Crypto Observers Maintain Risk-On Bias as US Debt Ceiling Nears
Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the federal government would reach its statutory debt limit of $31.4 trillion on Jan. 19. Understandably, that's scary and might force crypto investors to reconsider the sustainability...
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Second-Largest Private Bank Launches First Tokenized Credit Note
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Bradesco, Brazil's second-largest private bank, launched its first tokenized bank...
CoinDesk
Digital Dollar Project Warns on US Cautious Approach to CBDCs
The United States may have conceded a head start to other nations in "setting global standards for the future of money" regarding central bank digital currencies (CBDC), but in the future the country "should lead the development of an international regulatory framework around digital currencies," the Digital Dollar Project (DDP) said on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Blockchain’s Non-Crypto Applications Take Center Stage on Davos Day 2
DAVOS, Switzerland — Blockchain, not crypto. From propping up climate solutions and delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine to moving on from the stunning collapse of FTX, the second day of the World Economic Forum's 2023 annual conference saw discussions very much focused on the promise of the technology underlying cryptocurrencies, rather than the often-speculative financial assets themselves.
CoinDesk
Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister: I'll Take Salary in CBDC
DAVOS, Switzerland — Ukraine's deputy prime minister wants to be the first user of a planned new central bank digital currency (CBDC) and take his salary in e-hryvnia, he told reporters at the World Economic Forum.
