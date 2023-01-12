ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Wise County supervisors re-elect 2022 leadership, hear prosecutor’s proposals

WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors starts 2023 by carrying over 2022’s leadership. The board voted at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting to have Supervisor J.H. Rivers continue as board chair and John Schoolcraft as vice chair. Following the reorganization vote, the BOS voted in its first regular meeting of 2023 to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and Wise County Industrial Development Authority over upgrades to the former Sykes Enterprises building.
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission looks at temporary halt to South Fork rezoning

BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new chair of FTDD board of directors

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2000, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD Board of Directors since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
thebig1063.com

Fire in Harlan County brings out two departments

From WRIL - At approximately 10:45am, Saturday, January 14, 2023, fire units from the Harlan County area responded to a reported structure fire in the Putney Community on highway 119. Responding were the Putney and Sunshine Fire Departments. We are told no one was at home at time of fire...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan honors nine leaders in Christian service

ELIZABETHTON — David Beamer, the father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, presented the keynote speech on Thursday for Mililigan University’s 21st annual Leaders in Christian Service program. Beamer is a retired engineer and businessman who worked as an engineer at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo Program. His son...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ECU helps fund van for Y on Wheels program

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
BRISTOL, VA
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
COEBURN, VA
supertalk929.com

Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured

A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

