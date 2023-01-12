Read full article on original website
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & Rescue
Elizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"
Kingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results
Bristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions
Washington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County supervisors re-elect 2022 leadership, hear prosecutor’s proposals
WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors starts 2023 by carrying over 2022’s leadership. The board voted at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting to have Supervisor J.H. Rivers continue as board chair and John Schoolcraft as vice chair. Following the reorganization vote, the BOS voted in its first regular meeting of 2023 to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and Wise County Industrial Development Authority over upgrades to the former Sykes Enterprises building.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan sheriff to walk among warriors in Holy Land
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Commission looks at temporary halt to South Fork rezoning
BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new chair of FTDD board of directors
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2000, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD Board of Directors since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
thebig1063.com
Fire in Harlan County brings out two departments
From WRIL - At approximately 10:45am, Saturday, January 14, 2023, fire units from the Harlan County area responded to a reported structure fire in the Putney Community on highway 119. Responding were the Putney and Sunshine Fire Departments. We are told no one was at home at time of fire...
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan honors nine leaders in Christian service
ELIZABETHTON — David Beamer, the father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, presented the keynote speech on Thursday for Mililigan University’s 21st annual Leaders in Christian Service program. Beamer is a retired engineer and businessman who worked as an engineer at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo Program. His son...
wcyb.com
Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Kingsport Times-News
ECU helps fund van for Y on Wheels program
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.
Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Jan. 15-21)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed on Monday.
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce holds 108th Annual Meeting, appoints new leadership
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting. The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
supertalk929.com
Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured
A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
wjhl.com
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified …. The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as...
