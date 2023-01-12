Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: 2 students involved in West Clermont Middle School online threats; 1 arrested
BATAVIA, Ohio — Police arrested an 11-year-old student Friday for their involvement in social media threats against West Clermont Middle School. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to locate one suspect, a boy from Muskegon, Michigan, by tracing his Snapchat username and IP address. Police...
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County.
linknky.com
Parents angry after Conner student who made threats allowed to return to school
Parents turned out in droves to Thursday night’s Boone County Board of Education meeting to express anger that a Conner High School student who the school said made threats against a teacher would be allowed to return to school. Of the 19 speakers who expressed their opinion during the...
WLWT 5
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Ky. — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School and...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
Fox 19
Mason Middle School student faces punishment, incites panic with Snapchat post
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mason Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after posting an image on social media that caused panic amongst students and parents, Mason City Schools reported Friday. According to district officials, a student posted an image to Snapchat Thursday night with an airsoft gun that...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Ct in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Court in Florence.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a flipped vehicle on Glenway Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a flipped vehicle in the 2500 block of Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.
Fox 19
Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19. Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer. “He was at Walmart on the...
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
WLWT 5
Elwood Jones, inmate on death row, released on bond from Hamilton County jail
Elwood Jones, an Ohio inmate who has been on death row for nearly three decades, was released from Hamilton County jail on bond Saturday. According to officials, Jones is under electronic monitoring. Jones was convicted of killing Rhoda Nathan at a Blue Ash hotel in 1994. Last month Jones was...
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang. Police in Greater Cincinnati previously...
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash.
