Clermont County, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19. Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer. “He was at Walmart on the...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
BLUE ASH, OH

