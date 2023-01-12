Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Henrietta double murder suspect has a history of violence with his family
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – If you were watching last night, we told you the man arrested for killing his mother and father was charged with robbing and assaulting his father two years ago. However, the District Attorney’s Office had to offer a lesser plea when the father refused to testify....
WHEC TV-10
Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: RPD is currently investigating the first homicide of the year at the Lyell Avenue Burger King. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on the scene. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their guard up. “I have grandchildren, my...
WHEC TV-10
Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s. News10NBC reached out to the school district for...
WHEC TV-10
As police search for suspect who stole car with children inside, child services investigates mother
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Rochester police are still searching for the suspect who stole a car yesterday, with two small children inside. Police are investigating not only the suspect, but also the mother who they say, left the car running as she ran into a corner store. The children who are six...
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
WHEC TV-10
UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosts surgical skills training for area high school girls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosted a day-long career orientation event with hands-on surgical skills practice. Students used power tools for drilling and sawing fake bones; practiced suturing on pigs’ feet; and weaved elastic bands through knee models to practice tendon repair. UR Medicine hosts this annual...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Lakeview Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was stabbed on Lakeview Park on Friday just after midnight. They found a woman in her 30s with at least one stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect and working to determine what led to the stabbing.
WHEC TV-10
Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl has been found
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police says 15-year-old Dahira Ali was reported missing last Saturday, January 7. Officials told us Dahira was last seen at an event at Northeast College Prep School. They say she was seen wearing a long skirt, black jacket, and a hijab. Anyone with additional information on...
WHEC TV-10
Section V Friday: Irondequoit Boys And Canandaigua Girls Basketball Win; Penfield Hockey Victorious
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Irondequoit Boys Basketball defeated Pittsford Sutherland, 58-52 on Friday evening. While that was happening, Canandaigua beat Webster Thomas, 43-35. In boys hockey, Penfield won 6-3 over Webster Thomas. Watch highlights of both games in the video above.
WHEC TV-10
24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans honors local first responders who helped with Buffalo storm recovery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are recognizing more than 200 people from Monroe County and the City of Rochester who helped with storm recovery efforts in Buffalo. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday honored highway officials, police, fire, and EMS agencies that dropped everything to help after the snowstorm last month that claimed 42 lives.
WHEC TV-10
Buffalo man saved from blizzard, loses fingers from frostbite
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the Buffalo man who made national headlines during the blizzard after he was rescued by a neighbor. Joey’ White’s sister Yvonne and Sha’Kyra Aughtry, the woman who saved him during the storm tell 2 On Your Side that Joey has lost his fingers.
WHEC TV-10
Body found in Erie Canal off Buffalo Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are working to identify a body found on Thursday afternoon in the Erie Canal off Buffalo Road in Rochester. Both Gates and Rochester police responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to raise the body out of the canal.
WHEC TV-10
‘We didn’t want to wait’: City Council slated to vote on putting police on school grounds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police may be back on school grounds in the coming months. Thursday night, in a vote of 6 to 3, Rochester City Council moved the motion to vote on it next week. It was not a quick decision. And things got a bit heated!. Council...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative. The week of Jan. 16, refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Animal Services...
WHEC TV-10
New creative event space provides workshops and place for community to create art
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lab: Creative Resource Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center is a fully equipped creative event space, founded by Jordin Pickett, to provide a private space for artists to come and create their content. Workshops on writing, engineering music, visual art, photography, anti-racist training, and more, will also be offered.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the week: Misa
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Misa is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. This little lady with the cutest little ears has been with us for a few months now. She’s like a perfect cookies and cream ice cream cone. Misa is a pretty high energy girl that is learning impulse control. She’s a very smart girl and has been working on her sits, and can do a few other fun tricks!
WHEC TV-10
MLK Day Celebrations: Godchild of Coretta Scott King will speak at Kodak Hall
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. Here’s your guide to community events honoring the civil rights leader. The community will celebrate Dr. King with a free event on Monday at Kodak Hall inside Eastman Theatre. The event on Monday starts at 9 a.m. and doors open at 8:30 a.m.
