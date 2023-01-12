ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

WHEC TV-10

Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Rochester Burger King

UPDATE: RPD is currently investigating the first homicide of the year at the Lyell Avenue Burger King. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on the scene. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their guard up. “I have grandchildren, my...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Lakeview Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was stabbed on Lakeview Park on Friday just after midnight. They found a woman in her 30s with at least one stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect and working to determine what led to the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl has been found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police says 15-year-old Dahira Ali was reported missing last Saturday, January 7. Officials told us Dahira was last seen at an event at Northeast College Prep School. They say she was seen wearing a long skirt, black jacket, and a hijab. Anyone with additional information on...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans honors local first responders who helped with Buffalo storm recovery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are recognizing more than 200 people from Monroe County and the City of Rochester who helped with storm recovery efforts in Buffalo. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday honored highway officials, police, fire, and EMS agencies that dropped everything to help after the snowstorm last month that claimed 42 lives.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo man saved from blizzard, loses fingers from frostbite

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the Buffalo man who made national headlines during the blizzard after he was rescued by a neighbor. Joey’ White’s sister Yvonne and Sha’Kyra Aughtry, the woman who saved him during the storm tell 2 On Your Side that Joey has lost his fingers.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found in Erie Canal off Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are working to identify a body found on Thursday afternoon in the Erie Canal off Buffalo Road in Rochester. Both Gates and Rochester police responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to raise the body out of the canal.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New creative event space provides workshops and place for community to create art

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lab: Creative Resource Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center is a fully equipped creative event space, founded by Jordin Pickett, to provide a private space for artists to come and create their content. Workshops on writing, engineering music, visual art, photography, anti-racist training, and more, will also be offered.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the week: Misa

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Misa is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. This little lady with the cutest little ears has been with us for a few months now. She’s like a perfect cookies and cream ice cream cone. Misa is a pretty high energy girl that is learning impulse control. She’s a very smart girl and has been working on her sits, and can do a few other fun tricks!
ROCHESTER, NY

