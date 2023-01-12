ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, OH

