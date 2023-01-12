ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
Strong front to bring rain, very cold air to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will move through Central Florida. Ahead of the front, expect a high temperature of 77 on Thursday, with lots of sunshine. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Through the noon hour Friday, rain chances will move in along...
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
