Orlando weather: Below freezing temperatures possible in parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 53 degrees. A bitter cold Saturday thanks to a blustery north wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph at times today. Feels like temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s area-wide. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties north of Orlando tonight with lows falling at or below freezing. Bring in those plants!
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
Central Florida will get hit with below freezing temperatures on Sunday. Frost is likely, but how about snow? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has your forecast.
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
Strong front to bring rain, very cold air to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will move through Central Florida. Ahead of the front, expect a high temperature of 77 on Thursday, with lots of sunshine. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Through the noon hour Friday, rain chances will move in along...
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering
Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
Survivors recount deadly Georgia and Alabama tornados
Crews are working to reach people who still may be trapped after a string of tornados snapped trees and destroyed homes. The storm developed so rapidly, people had little time to prepare.
Bundle up, Florida: 'You'll notice the drop in temperatures over the weekend'
Frost is possible in northern and inland Florida. Southern Florida will see windy days with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will hover near freezing from Tallahassee to Daytona Beach. A strong cold front moving through Florida is expected to bring colder temperatures to places across the state this weekend, similar...
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
Human remains discovered more than 100 days after Hurricane Ian’s impacts to the Florida coastline
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it recently found the remains of a missing 82-year-old resident and possibly a boater, both of whom were considered missing after the Category 4 storm.
SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Sunday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the USSF-67 mission from Florida's Space Coast on Sunday. The mission will launch the Space Force's second communications satellite and a rideshare satellite hosting multiple experimental payloads. The space agency is targeting 6:56 p.m. ET...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
Spectators gather as killer whale washes ashore Florida coast
Locals do not recall a similar event of an orca beaching itself along the Southeast coast.
