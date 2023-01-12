LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an uncertain college sports world now the Big Ten needs a new Commissioner with Kevin Warren departing to run the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He had to feel trepidation about the future of big-time college sports. His successor? Who knows what qualities will be needed and who is the best fit, but to me, it is more guess work than anything else over the qualities needed to lead the conference forward in an uncertain world.

