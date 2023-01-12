ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
ANN ARBOR, MI
msuspartans.com

Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan looks to regroup after ‘embarrassing’ loss to Ohio State

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team took the ice at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night in front of a sold-crowd against one of its biggest rivals against Ohio State. With it being the Wolverines’ first game since Dec. 10 and with notable alumni and current NHLers Andrew Copp, Nick Blankenburg and Kent Johnson in attendance, there was an amplified atmosphere inside the arena.
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

In My View: Who will lead the Big Ten now?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an uncertain college sports world now the Big Ten needs a new Commissioner with Kevin Warren departing to run the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He had to feel trepidation about the future of big-time college sports. His successor? Who knows what qualities will be needed and who is the best fit, but to me, it is more guess work than anything else over the qualities needed to lead the conference forward in an uncertain world.
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan DT Mazi Smith sentenced on weapon violation

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was sentenced on Thursday for his weapon violation. Smith received 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service, according to WWJ. Smith, 21, was sentenced Jan. 12 by Washtenaw County 15th District Court Judge Karen Valvo under the Holmes Youthful...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
ANN ARBOR, MI
