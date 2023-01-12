Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Related
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
Michigan hockey learns its lesson, responds in big way vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich didn’t sleep much Friday night. The sixth-ranked Wolverines were welcomed back from winter break with a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of rival Ohio State. After routinely getting beat to lose pucks, losing one-on-one battles and making uncharacteristic mistakes in...
Michigan bounces back to earn series split vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan interim head hockey coach Brandon Naurato lambasted his team Friday night after it failed to respond when Ohio State began to seize momentum in a 7-2 Buckeyes victory. The sixth-ranked Wolverines responded Saturday. After No. 8 OSU scored just 18 seconds in, Michigan (13-8-1, 5-7...
Maize n Brew
Five reasons why Michigan can turn their season around, make NCAA tournament
It’s been a roller-coaster ride of a season for the Michigan men’s basketball team, as they are 9-7 on the year with 6 single-digit losses after losing in overtime in Iowa City Thursday night. We’re at about the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, and with 7 losses...
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
msuspartans.com
Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
Michigan looks to regroup after ‘embarrassing’ loss to Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team took the ice at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night in front of a sold-crowd against one of its biggest rivals against Ohio State. With it being the Wolverines’ first game since Dec. 10 and with notable alumni and current NHLers Andrew Copp, Nick Blankenburg and Kent Johnson in attendance, there was an amplified atmosphere inside the arena.
Gut reactions: Michigan basketball blows golden opportunity against Iowa
Michigan basketball was up by four points with less than 30 seconds left against Iowa and found a way to lose in overtime. Here are the gut reactions. The Michigan basketball team let another golden opportunity slip through its fingers on Thursday night as a quality road win that seemed to be in hand, slipped away.
Riverwalk in Michigan listed among the top in the entire country
DETROIT - More than three and a half million people take strolls up and down this Michigan riverwalk each year and it is now once again in the running for the best in the entire country. After winning in 2021 and 2022, the Detroit Riverfront could make it a three-peat...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WILX-TV
In My View: Who will lead the Big Ten now?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an uncertain college sports world now the Big Ten needs a new Commissioner with Kevin Warren departing to run the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He had to feel trepidation about the future of big-time college sports. His successor? Who knows what qualities will be needed and who is the best fit, but to me, it is more guess work than anything else over the qualities needed to lead the conference forward in an uncertain world.
Lions notch best attendance since Pontiac Silverdome days – thanks to extra game
The last time the Detroit Lions topped 550,000 fans in total regular season attendance, Charlie Batch was the quarterback, Jeff Backus was a rookie and the team played its games in Pontiac. The Lions had 570,809 fans at home during the 2022 season – the most since 2001.
Michigan DT Mazi Smith sentenced on weapon violation
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was sentenced on Thursday for his weapon violation. Smith received 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service, according to WWJ. Smith, 21, was sentenced Jan. 12 by Washtenaw County 15th District Court Judge Karen Valvo under the Holmes Youthful...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0