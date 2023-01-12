ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Capt@Bernie
2d ago

NIL should not be allowed as a recruiting tool. They should have to play for the school at least 1 year before they can receive an NIL deal.

James Carroll
2d ago

with all this money you should make them pay for school. we all know most won't complete classes anyway. use the scholarship for someone who's trying to be there for an education

solid gold
2d ago

there's no loyalty it's all about the Benjamin's and it will destroy college football... only rich schools with wealthy donors will be able to compete...

Hoops Rumors

Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart

If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a five-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over the summer and then flipped to Florida in November, though he didn’t sign his Letter of Intent until the end of the day.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier

Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square

I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
GAINESVILLE, FL

