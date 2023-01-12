Read full article on original website
Capt@Bernie
2d ago
NIL should not be allowed as a recruiting tool. They should have to play for the school at least 1 year before they can receive an NIL deal.
Reply(4)
15
James Carroll
2d ago
with all this money you should make them pay for school. we all know most won't complete classes anyway. use the scholarship for someone who's trying to be there for an education
Reply(1)
10
solid gold
2d ago
there's no loyalty it's all about the Benjamin's and it will destroy college football... only rich schools with wealthy donors will be able to compete...
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Comments / 18