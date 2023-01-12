ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI

Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 14

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Anxiety levels are rising in connection to the winter blues, leading to an increase in calls to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Restaurants dealing with increased prices for ingredients. Updated: 22 hours ago. |
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

A few showers tonight, system for Thursday & Friday primarily southeast of us

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gray skies and showers. Raise your hand if you’ve witnessed that lately. This has been a tough weather pattern to shake and as we work through the rest of this workweek, it doesn’t seem to be changing all that much. We’ve had some occasional breaks of sun this week, but not many, and clouds will be sticking around through most of Thursday and Friday.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Girl Scout Talks New Cookie Flavor

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Tony's in Saginaw trying to cut costs amid the drastic increase in egg prices. Saginaw city leaders working to allocate ARPA funds. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Leaders in the city of Saginaw held a meeting to strategize the city's...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Rising egg prices impact local restaurants

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A bad case of the bird flu has been causing the price of eggs to increase across the nation, and local restaurants have been feeling those prices. It’s among the reasons restaurants are paying a lot more for their ingredients. “Everything just keeps inflating....
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown

Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area. Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown. The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday morning, January 14

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Anxiety levels are rising in connection to the winter blues, leading to an increase in calls to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Jan. 13. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Here are some of the...
SAGINAW, MI
