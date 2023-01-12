Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI
Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Saginaw’s Castle Museum opening new exhibit on Roethke Floral Co. greenhouses and poetry
SAGINAW, MI — The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History has a new exhibit on the William Roethke Floral Co. greenhouses, which served as inspiration for Saginaw’s Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Theodore Roethke. The new exhibit includes Roethke’s poem, “Big Wind,” historic advertisements, photos and a safe that would...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 14
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Anxiety levels are rising in connection to the winter blues, leading to an increase in calls to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Restaurants dealing with increased prices for ingredients. Updated: 22 hours ago. |
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
WNEM
MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
WNEM
A few showers tonight, system for Thursday & Friday primarily southeast of us
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gray skies and showers. Raise your hand if you’ve witnessed that lately. This has been a tough weather pattern to shake and as we work through the rest of this workweek, it doesn’t seem to be changing all that much. We’ve had some occasional breaks of sun this week, but not many, and clouds will be sticking around through most of Thursday and Friday.
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
WNEM
Girl Scout Talks New Cookie Flavor
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Tony's in Saginaw trying to cut costs amid the drastic increase in egg prices. Saginaw city leaders working to allocate ARPA funds. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Leaders in the city of Saginaw held a meeting to strategize the city's...
WNEM
Rising egg prices impact local restaurants
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A bad case of the bird flu has been causing the price of eggs to increase across the nation, and local restaurants have been feeling those prices. It’s among the reasons restaurants are paying a lot more for their ingredients. “Everything just keeps inflating....
abc12.com
HS Boys Basketball - Grand Blanc at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Tae Boyd (18 points) and RJ Taylor (17 points) helped Grand Blanc win a statement game against Flint native Trey McKenney and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. The Bobcats won over the Eaglets, 60-49.
First of 2 Popular Benihana Locations Opens In Saginaw, Michigan
We first reported in April 2022 Benihana would be coming to the Tri-Cities, replacing the former Genji locations in Saginaw and Midland, MI. Genji was a Japanese Steakhouse uniquely featuring a karaoke bar. Where is Benihana located in Saginaw, MI?. Saginaw's new Benihana is located in the old Genji location...
Bay County’s Keit’s Greenhouse & Floral Center closing after 167 years
BAY CITY, MI — A longtime greenhouse and floral center is closing its doors after 167 years in business in Bay County. Keit’s Greenhouse & Floral Center, located at 1717 S. Euclid Ave., is going out of business and will close after the end of the month. Rob...
Bay City, county offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BAY CITY, MI - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be on Monday, Jan. 16. Since it’s a federal holiday, banks and government offices will be closed in observance of King’s legacy as a civil rights activist and leader. All Bay City offices will be closed Monday. This...
abc12.com
Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown
Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area. Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown. The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block...
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday morning, January 14
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Anxiety levels are rising in connection to the winter blues, leading to an increase in calls to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Jan. 13. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Here are some of the...
Morning Sun
New owner changes little in maintaining live music … except for the carpet
John Hunter said he had lots of ideas when he purchased Rubbles, one of Mt. Pleasant’s mainstay downtown bars, last year. When the deal closed, he decided to take it slow to preserve the bar’s sense of history while making upgrades. The one thing he was locked into...
City Hall ventilation system, parks updates among $19.3M in Saginaw projects OK’d
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will spend $19.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for five municipal projects, including the renovation of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at City Hall. The Saginaw City Council voted 8-1 in favor of the projects during a Friday, Jan. 13,...
Single lane closures expected for sidewalk work on Liberty Bridge
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge may be back open to traffic, but there is still some work to do on the structure. Bay City Bridge Partners announced on social media that there will be intermittent single-lane closures so that crews can work on the bridge’s sidewalks.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0