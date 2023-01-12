ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Moderna rose 7.5% after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that its RSV vaccine is 84% effective in preventing disease in older adults. A clinical trial also showed no safety concerns for the vaccine, which uses the same messenger RNA technology as the Moderna Covid-19 shot.
Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Carvana adopts 'poison pill' and sells $4 billion of auto loans

Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss...
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts

Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
Jim Cramer picks his favorite travel, restaurant, live entertainment and gym stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
Gold nudges lower as Fed members bat for higher interest rates

Gold prices turned negative on Wednesday, erasing gains made on weak U.S. economic data yet staying above the $1,900 level, as key members of the Federal Reserve signaled their intent to keep pushing interest rates higher to combat inflation. The dollar pared losses from near multi-month lows and held steady,...
Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18,000 people

Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs would affect...
We welcome Cisco CEO's upbeat view on the economy, but remain cautious on future order growth

The chief executive of Club holding Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Wednesday continued to strike a confident note on the economy, while indicating that the company's enterprise customers haven't notably pulled back on spending for its network routers and cloud offerings. Those are welcomed comments from the head of a company long seen as an economic bellwether, given the breadth of its customer base.
Charts suggest the S&P 500 is at a make-or-break moment, Jim Cramer says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the benchmark S&P 500 is at a crossroads, poised to either tumble further or roar higher. "The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that we’re at an important moment where the S&P 500’s found an equilibrium," he said. CNBC's...
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'

SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
Top business leaders and policymakers discuss the future of jobs

Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders discuss at Davos, Switzerland, the impact the green transition, technological advances, demographics and reorganized value chains could have on labor markets. Joining CNBC is José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO of Telefonica, Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo, director-general of the ILO, Martin J. Walsh, the Secretary of Labor for the U.S., Pamela Coke-Hamilton, executive director at the ITC, and Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum.
CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report

Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various...
Watch CNBC's full interview with Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser

Amin Nasser, CEO of the world’s biggest crude producer, Aramco, speaks to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In a wide-ranging exclusive interview, Amin Nasser warns of industry’s ability to mitigate future supply shocks as spare capacity erodes.

