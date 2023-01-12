ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Ben Affleck Shocks Dunkin' Donuts Customers While Working the Drive-Thru

Ben Affleck is helping America run on Dunkin! On Monday, the 50-year-old actor-director, who is often seen out with a beverage or two from the chain, was spotted dressed in the full employee uniform while taking orders at one of Dunkin' Donut's Boston-based locations. Sporting the classic brown employee T-shirt,...
BOSTON, MA
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
DoYouRemember?

Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America

Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
KXLY

The 50 biggest pizza chains in the US

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What's not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. How much does America love pizza? $45.5 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
WISCONSIN STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy