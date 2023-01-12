Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Shocks Dunkin' Donuts Customers While Working the Drive-Thru
Ben Affleck is helping America run on Dunkin! On Monday, the 50-year-old actor-director, who is often seen out with a beverage or two from the chain, was spotted dressed in the full employee uniform while taking orders at one of Dunkin' Donut's Boston-based locations. Sporting the classic brown employee T-shirt,...
A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed
A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
Dunkin' Worker claims they throw away $100 worth Donuts at the end of the day
An obvious rule to follow when you’re working at a donut shop is not to eat donuts. But what if many donuts are about to be thrown away, and you can’t eat even one of them because you’ll get fired if you do so?
Subway's two families see fortune in foot longs
Subway's two founding families could see some significant money come their way if a sale of the foot-long sandwich chain occurred.
From the McRib to the Choco Taco, here are 6 foods we lost in 2022
2022 marked a return to the basics for many of America's largest food companies. That left some fan favorites in the garbage heap of history.
Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America
Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
The 50 biggest pizza chains in the US
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What's not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. How much does America love pizza? $45.5 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
