NCPD: Queens Man Arrested After Attempted Street Robbery of Woman in East Meadow

Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:25 pm in East Meadow. According to detectives, a female employee, 26, was returning to Nassau University Medical Center located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by an unknown male on the east side of the building.
EAST MEADOW, NY
Shore News Network

Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A 48-year-old woman was forcibly robbed aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday. According to police, she was riding the southbound A train as it entered the Westchester Avenue and Intervale Avenue subway station. An unknown male suspect approached her and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then fled on foot with the woman’s Samsung phone. The woman sustained minor injuries during the attack, including bruising to her left arm and scratches on her left hand. The phone is valued at around $1,000.00. The suspect was described as a male, The post Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York Post

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Neighbor charged in stabbing death of ex-NYPD officer

NEW YORK -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a former NYPD officer on Staten Island.According to police sources, the victim was with his two children when he got into an argument with the suspect, identified as Eric Wilson, on Wednesday night. The victim took his kids inside their home, then returned outside to confront Wilson, his neighbor, according to police. Sources said Wilson, 26, allegedly stabbed the former officer in the neck. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont man to serve 22 years for shooting

Malcolm White, 44, was sentenced last week to 22 years to life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at the Hillside Hotel in Jamaica, Queens in March 2020. White, who lived on Kirkman Avenue in Elmont, was convicted in July following a two-week trial on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
ELMONT, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

