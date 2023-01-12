Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
NYPD: Suspect wanted for punching woman, using anti-gay slur in Bronx deli
Authorities say a man inside the Hugh J. Grant Circle bodega used a slur against the 25-year-old victim before punching her in the mouth and causing her to fall to the floor.
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
NYPD: Woman wanted in Brooklyn subway assault arrested in Georgia, extradited to NYC
Police say 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing some kind of chemical substance at a woman in December at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing 14-year-old boy near Bronx school
The NYPD says the boy was stabbed on the basketball court near M.S. 301 on Cauldwell Avenue.
News 12
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Authorities say a woman was stabbed in Yonkers Saturday night. Police say it happened on the 100 block of Herriot Street. News 12 was told a man and woman were involved in the incident and taken to the hospital for injuries. Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges...
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
News 12
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Police say a woman was critically injured in an overnight shooting at a bar in East Islip. Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue. Police say a man pressed a gun against another man and an altercation broke out, causing the gun to discharge.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville.
longisland.com
NCPD: Queens Man Arrested After Attempted Street Robbery of Woman in East Meadow
Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:25 pm in East Meadow. According to detectives, a female employee, 26, was returning to Nassau University Medical Center located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by an unknown male on the east side of the building.
Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 48-year-old woman was forcibly robbed aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday. According to police, she was riding the southbound A train as it entered the Westchester Avenue and Intervale Avenue subway station. An unknown male suspect approached her and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then fled on foot with the woman’s Samsung phone. The woman sustained minor injuries during the attack, including bruising to her left arm and scratches on her left hand. The phone is valued at around $1,000.00. The suspect was described as a male, The post Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NYPD: Neighbor charged in stabbing death of ex-NYPD officer
NEW YORK -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a former NYPD officer on Staten Island.According to police sources, the victim was with his two children when he got into an argument with the suspect, identified as Eric Wilson, on Wednesday night. The victim took his kids inside their home, then returned outside to confront Wilson, his neighbor, according to police. Sources said Wilson, 26, allegedly stabbed the former officer in the neck.
Nassau student, 17, critically injured in crash: police
A 17-year-old Nassau student riding a skateboard was critically injured after being struck by an SUV in Hicksville after school Thursday, police said.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont man to serve 22 years for shooting
Malcolm White, 44, was sentenced last week to 22 years to life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at the Hillside Hotel in Jamaica, Queens in March 2020. White, who lived on Kirkman Avenue in Elmont, was convicted in July following a two-week trial on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
Watch: Moment Boy Steals Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store Caught On Video
Surveillance footage captured the moment a boy fled a Long Island pet store with a stolen 4-month-old puppy with the help of two adults. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
