Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com
Boys Hoops: Keeping It Close in Loss to Hendricken
Above: Luke Pedro looking to pass from under the net. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. “The Place was Rockin” (Grateful Dead, 1970). That about sums up the boys’ basketball game last night. (1/11) The Avengers did end up losing to the Bishop Hendricken Hawks 65 to 54, but that was kind of expected.
fallriverreporter.com
Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase
Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
Pawtucket Times
SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war. Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look...
independentri.com
For local music students, All-State recognition a chance to shine
Victoria Hancock, 17, of South Kingstown, finds confidence in music. It’s inspirational. “For me, music is a major part of who I am. Without it, I don’t really know who I’d be or what I’d be doing,” said the South Kingstown High School viola player and singer.
rinewstoday.com
Providence Monster Jam back in town
Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
independentri.com
Slow start to winter is a boon for towns financially but not everyone is loving the lack of snow
Theresa Kelly Christy is thankful for being in South County, but has one complaint. “(It’s) My first year returning to New England (South Kingston) after 40 years in Texas! I thank Texas for bringing me back home! Now, where is the snow?!!!! I love all of the seasons!” she said.
Inside Brown baseball’s trip to the Dominican Republic
(WPRI) – On Christmas morning, members of the Brown baseball team headed to the airport to start an early morning of travel to the Dominican Republic. From Christmas to New Year’s Day, the team played three games against semi-pro teams, as well as engaged in community service projects and sightseeing excursions. The trip not only […]
Valley Breeze
George’s Games building scheduled to be leveled by March
PAWTUCKET – A tentative schedule developed by city officials has the demolition of the former George’s Games and Music building, 101 Main St. across from Slater Mill, happening by the end of February. The property is part of the Apex properties previously purchased by the city and targeted...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 15 – 21, 2023. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items. Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place. […]
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher accused of inappropriate behavior resigns
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown teacher accused of inappropriate behavior involving students has resigned, according to attorney Tim Conlon. Conlon, who is representing several North Kingstown families in several matters surrounding the district, said his office learned of the Davisville Middle School teacher’s resignation Thursday.
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85
Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Part-Wolf Dog “Zeus” at Potter League for Animals Has Been Adopted
A dog at the Potter League for Animals determined to be a "wolf-hybrid" has been adopted. "It happened! Zeus has found his happily ever after!" announced the Middletown non-profit on Saturday. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with his new dad, Ron, and we could not be happier for them."
2 injured following car crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue. According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
independentri.com
SK Council, nonprofit discuss acquisition of historic railroad tower
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to express support and direct an endorsement proposal to town staff that explores the concept of assisting the Friends of the Kingston Railroad Station in acquiring and restoring the Kingston railroad signal tower from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (DOT).
Comments / 0