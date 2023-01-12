ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

eastgreenwichnews.com

Boys Hoops: Keeping It Close in Loss to Hendricken

Above: Luke Pedro looking to pass from under the net. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. “The Place was Rockin” (Grateful Dead, 1970). That about sums up the boys’ basketball game last night. (1/11) The Avengers did end up losing to the Bishop Hendricken Hawks 65 to 54, but that was kind of expected.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
SEEKONK, MA
rinewstoday.com

Providence Monster Jam back in town

Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Inside Brown baseball’s trip to the Dominican Republic

(WPRI) – On Christmas morning, members of the Brown baseball team headed to the airport to start an early morning of travel to the Dominican Republic. From Christmas to New Year’s Day, the team played three games against semi-pro teams, as well as engaged in community service projects and sightseeing excursions. The trip not only […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

George’s Games building scheduled to be leveled by March

PAWTUCKET – A tentative schedule developed by city officials has the demolition of the former George’s Games and Music building, 101 Main St. across from Slater Mill, happening by the end of February. The property is part of the Apex properties previously purchased by the city and targeted...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items.  Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place.  […]
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85

Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

2 injured following car crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon.  The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue.  According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
independentri.com

SK Council, nonprofit discuss acquisition of historic railroad tower

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to express support and direct an endorsement proposal to town staff that explores the concept of assisting the Friends of the Kingston Railroad Station in acquiring and restoring the Kingston railroad signal tower from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (DOT).
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

