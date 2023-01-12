Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
WWMT
Tulip Time adds more events to the 2023 festival
HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual festival in Holland known as Tulip Time added two more events to the 2023 lineup. The Tulip Time Festival, scheduled from May 6-14, added some firsts, including an instrumental performance. Sara Evans: Multi-platinum county music star to headline 2023 Tulip Time festival. Traveling from...
WWMT
Otsego High School National Honor Society collects donations for the homeless
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego High School National Honor Society is sponsoring a Share the Warmth Campaign to collect winter wear for the homeless. National Honor Society members are collecting new hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and socks. Donation boxes are located at the entrances of each school in the...
WWMT
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week kicks off: Will there be an increase in beer prices?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week returns on Friday with specials in the city’s restaurants and breweries. It's kicking off for the 13th year in Kalamazoo County. “We’ve had all servers on board, we’ll bring in a couple of extras,” said Kevin Christensen, the owner at Final...
WWMT
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
WWMT
No fans allowed for BC Central basketball games with Kalamazoo high schools
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Spectators will not be allowed to attend boys and girls high school basketball games this season when Battle Creek Central High School plays Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central High School. The move went into effect during Battle Creek Central's game at Loy Norrix Thursday evening, and...
WWMT
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WWMT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
WWMT
Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
WWMT
Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
WWMT
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist
HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public School district elects new board officers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Major changes to the Kalamazoo Public School board were announced at the board's meeting on Thursday night. Longtime KPS board President Patti Scholler-Barber stepped down but will remain on the board of education as a trustee. TiAnna Harrison was elected as board president for a one-year...
WWMT
Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
WWMT
Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
WWMT
One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
WWMT
Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
WWMT
One injured in Kentwood Shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left one injured Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Breton Rd SE near N Breton Ct SE around 5:45 p.m. They found a victim that had been shot in the leg, police said. Officers provided...
WWMT
Ionia County man dead after crashing into a tree
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 60-year-old man from Ionia County has died after a crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue in southern Kent County at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
Comments / 0