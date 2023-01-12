Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
High egg costs, shortages leave College Station bakery scrambling
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some inflation hiked food costs and supply chain issues have started to become more bearable, but one essential item in most households kitchen’s remains high. The Consumer Price Index reports egg prices in December of 2022 rose 60% from a year earlier. Experts blame...
KBTX.com
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley. The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.
KBTX.com
Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
KBTX.com
Sprint for Thin Mints this weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How fast would you run if we told you that you could win a year’s supply of your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?. On Saturday, January 14, you’ll get that chance at the 5th Annual BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K and 1M Daisy Dash. This...
KBTX.com
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
KBTX.com
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.
KBTX.com
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gov. Greg Abbott, CertainTeed LLC will be building a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a manufacturing and distributing company that produces exterior and interior building projects and is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The new location will be located in...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: January 12, 2023
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects. The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these. “They’ll come up with different ways to get people to...
KBTX.com
Sul Ross Elementary hosts STEM activity for students
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sul Ross Elementary students had a special, and educational, visit on Friday. Third and fourth graders at Sul Ross Elementary welcomed the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) to campus. TAME brought a trailer, otherwise known as a Trailblazer, filled with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related activities.
fox26houston.com
"I'm banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese's," Houston-area woman says after self-checkout "issue"
MONTGOMERY, Texas - A Houston-area woman is upset after she says she was banned from Walmart stores for accidentally forgetting to scan a bag of candy at a self-checkout counter. "I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," said Paige Warren. "The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something...
KBTX.com
Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station businesses withstand a lack of students over winter break
Cody Whitten has closed his restaurant, J. Cody’s, between Christmas and New Year’s for 17 years now, and he said he’s not the only restaurant owner in Bryan-College Station to do it. “It’s tough,” said Whitten, who also owns the restaurant Gate 12 in College Station. “The...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M AgriLife honors Jason Ellis with Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Forest Service District Forester Jason Ellis has been awarded the 2022 Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence for Public Service in Forestry. This is the highest employee award given by Texas A&M AgriLife. Ellis has worked at Texas A&M Forest Service for 20 years....
KBTX.com
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
KBTX.com
Brigadier General Joe Ramirez honored at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brigadier General Joe Ramirez was honored Friday night during an event at Miramont Country Club called Brave Heart: Tribute to BG Joe Ramirez. The event is the largest fundraiser for the museum. BG Ramirez, a 31-year military veteran, and Texas A&M graduate calls the Bryan-College Station...
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
Parts of Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota to be inaccessible during maintenance starting Jan. 15
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing road work on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota, according to a press release from the city. According to the city, work is set to start on Sunday, Jan. 15, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 19. The maintenance will take place overnight, starting at 7 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7 a.m.
fox44news.com
Body found on top of train in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
