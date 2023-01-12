ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

High egg costs, shortages leave College Station bakery scrambling

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some inflation hiked food costs and supply chain issues have started to become more bearable, but one essential item in most households kitchen’s remains high. The Consumer Price Index reports egg prices in December of 2022 rose 60% from a year earlier. Experts blame...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley. The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Sprint for Thin Mints this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How fast would you run if we told you that you could win a year’s supply of your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?. On Saturday, January 14, you’ll get that chance at the 5th Annual BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K and 1M Daisy Dash. This...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
KBTX.com

College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card: January 12, 2023

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects. The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these. “They’ll come up with different ways to get people to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sul Ross Elementary hosts STEM activity for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sul Ross Elementary students had a special, and educational, visit on Friday. Third and fourth graders at Sul Ross Elementary welcomed the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) to campus. TAME brought a trailer, otherwise known as a Trailblazer, filled with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related activities.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
WASHINGTON, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Parts of Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota to be inaccessible during maintenance starting Jan. 15

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing road work on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota, according to a press release from the city. According to the city, work is set to start on Sunday, Jan. 15, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 19. The maintenance will take place overnight, starting at 7 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7 a.m.
NAVASOTA, TX
fox44news.com

Body found on top of train in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
BRYAN, TX

