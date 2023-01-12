Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland’s east side early Thursday morning.
It happened near Polonia Avenue and East 68 th Street at around 3:30 a.m.Winter Weather Advisory; Fog, rain turning to snow
The Cleveland EMS captain told FOX 8 a man shot was found dead on arrival.
Detectives were on the scene collecting evidence.
Stay with FOX 8 as the story develops.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 2