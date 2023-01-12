Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland’s east side early Thursday morning.

It happened near Polonia Avenue and East 68 th Street at around 3:30 a.m.

The Cleveland EMS captain told FOX 8 a man shot was found dead on arrival.

Fatal shooting near Polonia Avenue and East 68th Street (WJW photo)

Detectives were on the scene collecting evidence.

