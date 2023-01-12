ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland’s east side early Thursday morning.

It happened near Polonia Avenue and East 68 th Street at around 3:30 a.m.

The Cleveland EMS captain told FOX 8 a man shot was found dead on arrival.

Fatal shooting near Polonia Avenue and East 68th Street (WJW photo)
Detectives were on the scene collecting evidence.

Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
FOX 28 Spokane

3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police say the shooting Friday evening appears to be an isolated domestic incident. Initial information from police indicated a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities haven’t shared the names of the victims or other specifics about the suspect.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man found dead in city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found dead on Thursday in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to police. Joron Crawford, 39, was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 68th Street, south of Polonia Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. A friend who came to visit Crawford found him upstairs in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The friend called the police.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 13 to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Crystal Torres. Police need your help locating a missing and endangered female, Crystal Torres. She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes....
CLEVELAND, OH
