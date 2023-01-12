Read full article on original website
Andrew Musko Jr
Andrew Musko Jr, 94 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Butler on September 13, 1928 to the late Andrew and Ann (Sheptak) Musko Sr. Andrew was a Corporal for the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Armco as a Crane man in the slab mill and retired in 1991. He was a member at American Legion, Post 778, where he ran dances and bingo, he was a past Chaplin of Post 778, member of Color Guard, and past council member and choir member of St. Andrew Russian Orthodox Church. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino with his sister, and traveled all over the USA. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrew is survived by his daughter Deborah Ervin; sister Agnes Rajchel; grandchildren Lee Criley, Sommer (Sean) Peters, and Kacey (Cole) Smietana; great grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Braden, Bristol, Brenna, Harper, and Haven; and life-long friends Ron and Roberta Criley. Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings William and Robert Musko. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-3 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Panahida service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 AM in the funeral home, immediately followed by graveside prayers and full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.
Local Organization Receives State Funding
A local organization will receive state funding to accomplish recreation improvement projects. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has approved the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania for a nearly $99,000 Community and Watershed Forestry grant. The money will be used to install about nine acres of riparian forest buffers...
SRU Details Renovation To University Union
Slippery Rock University has released more information about major renovations to the University Union scheduled to begin this spring. The building which has served as the main hub for students since 1970 is scheduled for over $19 million in renovations including interior and exterior work along with new plumbing and electrical systems.
Mars Students Win Local Contest
A group of students from Mars are living up to their district’s name after winning a contest to help design a NASA patch. The challenge was sponsored by the Phipps Conservatory and asked participants to design a NASA mission patch commemorating an experiment to grow tomatoes on the International Space Station.
Laurel Highlands School District: Possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship under investigation
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student is under investigation, the Laurel Highlands School District superintendent said Friday. In a statement to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, Superintendent Jesse Wallace said, "I am not aware of an arrest or charges being filed at this...
Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive policy
A Crawford County school district voted on a plan that will allow them to perform a ban on library books that they deem obscene or inappropriate. Penncrest School District has been debating this very topic for over a year now, and tonight it came to a head. A new policy has been passed by the […]
Wesley Stepp
Wesley Stepp, 80, of Butler passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born in Butler on October 6, 1942 to the late Arthur and Mildred (Rivers) Stepp. Wesley graduated from Butler High and then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, painting and scratch off tickets. Wesley was known for being strong, loyal, and having a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends who will dearly miss him. Wesley is survived by his nephews Richard and David Stepp, and niece Joyce Day. He will be forever loved and missed by his great nephew Richard Stepp Jr. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joyce, Richard, and James Stepp. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
Fundraiser held for families of Brackenridge police chief, injured Tarentum officer
SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly two weeks after a police chief was killed and another officer was injured while chasing a suspect, people across Allegheny County are showing their love for their families.It's still hard for Jamie Kozlowski to remember the night of Jan. 2."Honestly, I can't even describe it," Kozlowski said. "When we first heard that an officer died, my heart dropped."The officer was Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was allegedly shot and killed by a suspect he was trying to apprehend. Kozlowski would soon learn her cousin, Tarentum Officer Jordan Schrecengost, was injured in the shooting."It was...
Laura Lechak
Laura Lechak, 83, of New Castle passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Blakeslee, PA on May 13, 1939 to the late Jack and Alice (Johnson) Smith. Laura was employed as a RN for almost 20 years. She loved coloring, driving & taking road trips, Tinkerbell, collecting owls, and going to the casino. Laura was the mother of Michael Lechak, Serena (Robert) Smith, and Corina (Robert Novak) Lechak; grandmother of Tonya, Jonathan, Britney, and Robert; 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carla Lechak and her siblings. Burial services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Paul Callihan
Paul Callihan, 86, of Chicora, passed away Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023 from complications of heart, lung, and kidney disease at Butler Memorial Hospital. Paul was born in Butler on October 12, 1936. He was the son of the late Sam and Tootie Waltman Callihan. He was a 1955 graduate...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless
A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
Stephen P. Yalshevec
Stephen P. Yalshevec, 95, of Butler, passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born January 26, 1927 a son of the late Victor and Anne (Senko) Yalshevec, he was one of 10 children and grew up in Lyndora with many family and friends. Steve was a veteran of the...
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location. M & M Beer in Hermitage is now open at its new location on East State Street at the former Lindy’s at the Beach. It was previously located at the Hermitage Town Plaza.
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
