Gloucester County, VA

College student wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery New Year’s raffle

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Gloucester County college student studying business management won big in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Hunter Johnson said she had heard friends talking about the raffle so she decided to buy some tickets at the 7-Eleven at 7535 Crab Thicket Road in Gloucester County.

Two people forced from home after structure fire in Chesterfield County

It was her first time playing the once-a-year drawing. She had a $100,000 winning ticket.

“We were screaming and jumping in the air,” she told lottery officials. “It feels unreal.”

Hunter Johnson won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

Johnson was one of seven $100,000 winning tickets — the others were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Midlothian and Woodstock.

There were five winners of the $1 million top prize in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Those tickets were bought in Burke, Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. An additional 1,000 tickets won $500 across the state.

